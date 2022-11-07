ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

KSAT 12

Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WPFO

Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One San Antonio councilman arrested, another censured on same day

The San Antonio City Council is facing a slew of shockwaves Thursday after one councilman was taken into custody for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash and another was censured following a recent angry confrontation. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

