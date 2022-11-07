Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling sites in San Antonio, Sheriff Salazar says
Thirty three people were detained and nearly 60 gambling machines were seized after sheriff’s deputies raided two illegal gambling operations Thursday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the two locations around 5 p.m. Thursday -- one in the 2500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KSAT 12
Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
Two capital murder suspects still on the run six months after brutal crime
SAN ANTONIO — Six months after San Antonio police officials say a group of six brutally attacked and killed a 20-year-old man, two of the suspects wanted on murder charges are still on the run. Crime Stoppers San Antonio is now offering a reward for anyone who has information...
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio police footage of officer’s encounter with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the body camera video in the case involving District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. The video starts with Perry on the floor outside his home, with the responding officer asking Perry if he is alright.
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation just south of downtown; suspect in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another man is in custody after an altercation turned into a shooting just south of downtown early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Alamo Street, not...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in stabbing of man at H-E-B self checkout
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for the stabbing of a man who was waiting at an H-E-B self checkout line. The incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 23 at an H-E-B store in the 360 block of Valley Hi Drive on the city’s far Southwest Side.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police searching for suspect in restaurant burglary
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a restaurant burglary suspect. Surveillance camera video shows a man breaking into the 7 Monks Café restaurant on the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
KSAT 12
Wilson County investigators looking for answers regarding overnight shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Wilson County sheriff’s investigators say they are looking for information and for other people connected an incident early Tuesday that left a man with a gunshot wound in his leg. They found the victim inside a pickup at the intersection of FM 3432 and County...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
wufe967.com
San Antonio woman arrested for human smuggling after ten migrants bail out of pickup truck during traffic stop
A San Antonio woman was arrested on human smuggling charges after 10 migrants bailed out of her pickup truck during a traffic stop in Zavala County, Texas. Eight of the migrants jumped over a fence along U.S. 57 and were able to get away. Two other migrants from Mexico were apprehended near the scene.
WPFO
Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
KSAT 12
$50,000 reward offered for information in Army staff sergeant’s death on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Federal authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for information in the 2021 shooting death of Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. Mitchell, 30, was gunned down in her white Dodge Charger on Jan. 1, 2021, as she drove on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Mitchell...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who pointed gun at woman at Alamo Heights-area emergency room
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person wanted for threatening an employee at the Methodist ER in Alamo Heights with a gun. Police said a 33-year-old woman arrived to work at the facility at 250 E. Basse Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a blue vehicle parked in front of her car.
KSAT 12
Pair from San Antonio arrested in Kyle for slew of mail thefts, vandalisms, police say
Two people from San Antonio were arrested on 48 charges combined after Kyle Police said the pair stole mail from multiple addresses and vandalized mailboxes. Daniel Avila, 38, and Stevie Bookout, 28, were identified last month as suspects in mail thefts and vandalisms, police said. Details on the incidents are...
KSAT 12
Man wanted for repeatedly exposing himself in Windcrest, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police officers in Windcrest are searching for a man accused of exposing himself three times in the spring. Elijah Rivera is wanted for three counts of indecent exposure, police said on Tuesday. WPD said the incidents happened between April 12 and May 3. He is 5...
KSAT 12
Missing man confirmed as body found in Southwest Bexar County creek
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had identified the body of a man found in Elm Creek. Austin Wiseman, 25, who has been missing since Oct. 30, was found dead on Monday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He died of blunt-force injuries. The...
KSAT 12
One San Antonio councilman arrested, another censured on same day
The San Antonio City Council is facing a slew of shockwaves Thursday after one councilman was taken into custody for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash and another was censured following a recent angry confrontation. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday...
