NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late Friday night into early Saturday morning, with a slight chance of severe weather south and west of the city. The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs near 70. Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO