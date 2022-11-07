ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
New Jersey 101.5

Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ

As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late Friday night into early Saturday morning, with a slight chance of severe weather south and west of the city. The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs near 70. Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.  Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.
News 12

Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

One Long Island community is already preparing for the possibility of severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole. Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt. Forecasts are calling for possible inches of rainfall, and potential wind speeds of 40-50 mph. The town has...
NBC New York

Will Tropical Storm Nicole Hit NYC Area? See Potential Impacts Here

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday. At this...
The Staten Island Advance

Cleaning up ‘No Man’s Land’: Here’s how NYC plans to clear neglected Staten Island areas

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City has earmarked $14.5 million to create a cleaner city by upgrading cleanliness protocols across the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams’ ‘Get Stuff Clean’ initiative has committed to clean more than 1,000 ‘No Man’s Land’ neglected areas around the city. The plan includes increasing litter basket service, expanding camera enforcement against illegal dumping, and bringing on additional rat exterminators.
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
The Staten Island Advance

A first peek at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ahead of its journey to NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is officially on its way to Manhattan, after it was cut down in Queensbury, N.Y., on Thursday. The 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce was chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year -- donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y. It is traveling more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive in Manhattan on Saturday, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Here’s to Staten Island’: Nonprofit association ushers in new era with rebranded name and look

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Its name and look have changed, but its important mission remains the same. Nonprofit Staten Island, formerly Staten Island Not for Profit Association (SINFPA), is ushering in a new generation of community building, collaboration and coalition with a rebranding, the organization’s leaders and board members announced during a press conference Thursday morning on the Promenade near the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George.
96.1 The Breeze

When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?

Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
WIBX 950

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
The Staten Island Advance

