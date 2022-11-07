Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Forecaster details latest on track, timing of impacts to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to unleash heavy rain and wind on the northern Bahamas Wednesday before strengthening to a hurricane and thrashing the east coast of Florida beginning later Wednesday night. The storm is then forecasted to turn up the East Coast and make...
NJ braces for rain, strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
New Jersey is preparing for the impact of what's left of Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday. The storm made landfall in Florida in Vero Beach in the overnight hours of Thursday with 75 mph winds plunging over 333,000 electric customers into darkness and threatening coastal homes already weekend by Hurricane Ian a month ago.
Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ
As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late Friday night into early Saturday morning, with a slight chance of severe weather south and west of the city. The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs near 70. Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.
News 12
Hempstead prepares for possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
One Long Island community is already preparing for the possibility of severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole. Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin announced preparations this morning in Roosevelt. Forecasts are calling for possible inches of rainfall, and potential wind speeds of 40-50 mph. The town has...
Hurricane Type Rain For New York State This Week
It is November and that should mean we are talking turkey, holiday decorations and deals and the threat of snow! While all of those are in play this month here in New York State, we can add hurricane type rain to the list of discussions. The forecast for the next...
NBC New York
Will Tropical Storm Nicole Hit NYC Area? See Potential Impacts Here
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday. At this...
Cleaning up ‘No Man’s Land’: Here’s how NYC plans to clear neglected Staten Island areas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City has earmarked $14.5 million to create a cleaner city by upgrading cleanliness protocols across the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams’ ‘Get Stuff Clean’ initiative has committed to clean more than 1,000 ‘No Man’s Land’ neglected areas around the city. The plan includes increasing litter basket service, expanding camera enforcement against illegal dumping, and bringing on additional rat exterminators.
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
A first peek at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ahead of its journey to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is officially on its way to Manhattan, after it was cut down in Queensbury, N.Y., on Thursday. The 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce was chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year -- donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y. It is traveling more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive in Manhattan on Saturday, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
Thanksgiving is most dangerous holiday to be on the road, research shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Road trips and visits make holidays fun, but crowded roads and fatigued, distracted drivers make these days particularly dangerous on the road — with Thanksgiving topping the list, according to recent research. The number of traffic deaths is 30% higher during holidays when compared...
‘Here’s to Staten Island’: Nonprofit association ushers in new era with rebranded name and look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Its name and look have changed, but its important mission remains the same. Nonprofit Staten Island, formerly Staten Island Not for Profit Association (SINFPA), is ushering in a new generation of community building, collaboration and coalition with a rebranding, the organization’s leaders and board members announced during a press conference Thursday morning on the Promenade near the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George.
Bats on Staten Island play key role in ecosystem. Effort brings new habitats to Historic Richmond Town.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s bats, including species like the little brown bat that is capable of eating thousands of mosquitos a night, will have new habitats in Historic Richmond Town as part of a new local partnership. The small wooden homes, equipped with a protected interior...
Veterans Day 2022 in NYC: Is there garbage collection? What is the mass transit schedule?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, when Americans pays tribute to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, is Friday. Federal, state and city government offices and courts will be closed. And to express their gratitude to the United States military, restaurants and retailers are offering deals, discounts and...
When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?
Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
Inclement weather moves many Veterans Day events indoors
The arrival of remnants from Tropical Storm Nicole is causing some changes to Veterans Day events in the Hudson Valley.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
