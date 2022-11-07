Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtvbam.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash at 12 & Briggs sends Jonesville woman to ProMedica for treatment
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jonesville woman was taken to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital Thursday morning following a four vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Briggs Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:05 a.m.. They say their investigation shows that a...
wtvbam.com
Union City man arrested following high speed chase with two kids in pursued vehicle
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man is facing numerous charges following a high speed pursuit late Thursday afternoon in which speeds were clocked at between 90 and 122 mph while two children were in the vehicle being pursued. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies...
WNDU
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
go955.com
1 hospitalized after car/semi collision in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was sent to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9 after colliding with a Semi truck. Cass County Deputies responded to the crash around 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township. A semi...
State police: Speed likely factor in rollover crash, 3 teens hospitalized
Michigan State Police is investigating a rollover crash that sent three teenagers, including the driver, to the hospital.
WNDU
South Bend teen arrested after leading police on chase, holding multiple people against their will
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a suspect has been arrested after a pursuit involving several individuals who reported being held inside a vehicle against their will. Officers saw a vehicle disregarding multiple stop signs in the area of Linden Avenue and Kaley Street around 1:20 a.m....
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot and killed in South Bend, two suspects arrested
A man was shot and killed and two people were arrested in South Bend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. South Bend officers were on patrol when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering...
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
95.3 MNC
Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County
Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
95.3 MNC
Michigan City Police make two major felony arrests
Michigan City police officers working a special saturation patrol to curb gun violence and other drug and weapon-related offenses have made two major felony arrests. Bryley Langford, 31, of Michigan City, was pulled over for driving violation and, inside the car, police found narcotics and a stolen handgun. Langford, who...
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died a following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an […]
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
95.3 MNC
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum’s Santa Trains to return this month
Reserve your tickets because the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum’s Santa Trains will hit the rail later this month. You’ll ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside that continues for five miles from North Judson to English Lake. After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot and museum.
22 WSBT
Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash
A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
Kitchen fire becomes a blaze, destroys home in Branch County
Firefighters battled the fire for nearly six hours, saying the house and everything inside are completely destroyed.
