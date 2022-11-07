ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IN

WNDU

Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
go955.com

1 hospitalized after car/semi collision in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was sent to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9 after colliding with a Semi truck. Cass County Deputies responded to the crash around 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township. A semi...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Man, 24, shot and killed in South Bend, two suspects arrested

A man was shot and killed and two people were arrested in South Bend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. South Bend officers were on patrol when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Two injured in Elkhart house fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County

Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michigan City Police make two major felony arrests

Michigan City police officers working a special saturation patrol to curb gun violence and other drug and weapon-related offenses have made two major felony arrests. Bryley Langford, 31, of Michigan City, was pulled over for driving violation and, inside the car, police found narcotics and a stolen handgun. Langford, who...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Missing man dies in car crash

A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum’s Santa Trains to return this month

Reserve your tickets because the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum’s Santa Trains will hit the rail later this month. You’ll ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside that continues for five miles from North Judson to English Lake. After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot and museum.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
22 WSBT

Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash

A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

