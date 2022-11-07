Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO