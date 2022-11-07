Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Texas state agency investigates Circle K's handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
KFOX 14
1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
KFOX 14
Proposed El Paso Water surcharge would double monthly fee for some new homeowners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A proposal for new metered homes could leave some El Paso Water customers paying $120 monthly fee. El Paso Water discussed a new surcharge for the new developed areas in northeast, northwest and east. "Question, who should pay for growth-related projects? A question that...
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to vehicle crash on Artcraft at Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Artcraft Road heading west at Upper Valley Road. The crash happened on Thursday before 6 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Fire dispatch said no injuries were reported. We don't...
KFOX 14
Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders consider closing Frontera Road near Sun River Estates development
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Discussions continue on the controversial subdivision being developed near the Texas and New Mexico state line in Sunland Park. The Sun River Estates neighborhood raised concerns from El Paso residents living along Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane in the Upper Valley. The new...
KFOX 14
What to expect now that the $272 million bond was approved by voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Election results show that El Paso voters have approved the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond but it could take some time before El Pasoans see any changes. The $272 million bond focuses on improving streets and infrastructure, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy...
KFOX 14
Overturned semitruck closes Joe Battle North Interchange in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overturned semitruck was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The semitruck is on its side along the Americas Ramp off of Interstate 10 East. The cause is unknown at this time. The Joe Battle North Interchange is closed until the crash site is cleared.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro Bus crash in far east El Paso sends at least 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro Brio bus and a vehicle crashed on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Emergency fire dispatch said three people...
KFOX 14
Passenger train and vehicle collision reported in Tornillo
TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger train and a farm truck in Tornillo. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Street and Alameda Avenue. Footage showed extensive damage to the vehicle involved. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, tried to cross...
KFOX 14
El Paso police release cause of Sun Metro Brio and sedan crash in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver struck by a city bus in far east El Paso caused the wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A Sun Metro Brio and a 2002 Chevy Impala wrecked into a rock wall along the 3800 Rich Beem Boulevard. El Paso police said...
KFOX 14
Neighbor recalls dog attack that sent at least 1 person in northeast El Paso to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
KFOX 14
Outlet Shoppes of El Paso hosts Grand Tree Lighting event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is looking to get shoppers in the holiday spirit with its Grand Tree Lighting Friday. The festivities, which start at 6 p.m., will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree.
KFOX 14
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
KFOX 14
Propositions totaling $272 million for streets, parks, climate on El Paso ballot
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso has three separate propositions on the ballot, totaling $272.48 million, as part of the 2022 Community Progress Bond. The unofficial voting results showed 60 percent of voters are in favor of Proposition A and 39 percent are against it - Prop A was to improve streets.
KFOX 14
Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
KFOX 14
Sun Bowl Art exhibit opens at El Paso International Museum of Art
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit opened at the El Paso International Museum of Art on Thursday. The exhibition will with awards presented by Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 10-Dec. 30. The...
KFOX 14
Police search for 3 women involved in 3 different beer runs across Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who were involved in three different beer runs across the Lower Valley, officials said. The first run happened on Oct. 13 at 5:35 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at 7400 Alameda. That same...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit multiple times in a 5-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Piedras
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after getting hit multiple times in a five-vehicle crash on I-10 on Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Jesus Manuel Buendia Nava. The incident happened on I-10 west at the Piedras exit (off ramp) around 2:50 a.m. The preliminary...
Comments / 0