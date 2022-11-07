ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1-year contract awarded to company to clean up weeds along El Paso medians

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A contract for a private company was extended to cleanup weeds throughout El Paso. City council approved a 1-year contract, estimated at $300,000 with Border TM Industries on Tuesday. The company was previously awarded an emergency contract which was due to expire. More than...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police respond to vehicle crash on Artcraft at Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Artcraft Road heading west at Upper Valley Road. The crash happened on Thursday before 6 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Fire dispatch said no injuries were reported. We don't...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

What to expect now that the $272 million bond was approved by voters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Election results show that El Paso voters have approved the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond but it could take some time before El Pasoans see any changes. The $272 million bond focuses on improving streets and infrastructure, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Passenger train and vehicle collision reported in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger train and a farm truck in Tornillo. It happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Street and Alameda Avenue. Footage showed extensive damage to the vehicle involved. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, tried to cross...
TORNILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Outlet Shoppes of El Paso hosts Grand Tree Lighting event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is looking to get shoppers in the holiday spirit with its Grand Tree Lighting Friday. The festivities, which start at 6 p.m., will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
FABENS, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Bowl Art exhibit opens at El Paso International Museum of Art

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit opened at the El Paso International Museum of Art on Thursday. The exhibition will with awards presented by Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 10-Dec. 30. The...
EL PASO, TX

