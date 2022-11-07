Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Fox47News
Record breaking snow to record breaking warmth, wild November weather in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures within striking distance of a record high 77 degrees made for an incredible November day in mid-Michigan.. And while Thursday's record was set only two years ago -- it's not very common. If we go back one more year to 2019, things were way different.
Michigan’s weekend weather turns to winter, areas of snow accumulation
The warm weather will be over by this weekend. Now we have to shift our weather thoughts as to whether roads will turn wintry. Here’s a look at where the accumulating snow is going to happen. A strong cold front will be working its way eastward across Lower Michigan...
WWMT
Highs in the 70s before temperatures crash this weekend, bringing snow for some
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. As we know here in West Michigan, this often rings true with our weather. Our recent stretch of warmer than average temperatures will soon wrap up, but that's not before we enjoy what will likely be our last 70s of the year.
Warm November, drastic cold snap could bring December-like lake effect snow
A big weather change is coming. The cold air coming in over warm November Great Lakes’ waters should set up our first round of lake-effect snow. The first ingredient needed for lake-effect snow is a large temperature difference between the surface water temperatures and air temperatures around 5,000 feet up.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Can You Get A Ticket For Parking Like This Michigan Moron Did?
I'm sure I sound like a cranky old man that yells things like "GET OFF MY LAWN!" but something has been happening in my Grand Rapids neighborhood and it's really starting to GRIND MY GEARS. Someone has been parking their car during the day and at night part way up...
Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
Annual Holiday Tree Lighting set for Thanksgiving weekend in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Bronson Park will once again be the site of the city of Kalamazoo’s yearly tree lighting. The annual ceremony, which dates back to the early 1930s, will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 in the downtown park, located at 200 S. Rose St. Festivities will take place from 5-7 p.m. with the lighting of the park occurring at approximately 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?
There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
Heading outdoors during hunting season? Here’s how to stay safe
Fall is a great time of year to enjoy Michigan’s public lands — and with the right awareness and preparation, hikers, birdwatchers and other outdoors enthusiasts can safely share those spaces with hunters. That’s the message this week from MI Birds, a public outreach program created by Audubon...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
wkzo.com
Barn fire causes road closure in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A portion of East G Avenue in Kalamazoo Township was shut down as crews from several departments responded to a barn fire around 12 noon on Thursday, November 10. The fire happened behind 3716 East G Avenue and caused crews to close the road...
Oakland Drive to close next week for utility work
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Oakland Drive will close between Whites Road and Parkview Avenue for five days, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Work for a water service renewal will close the road from Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 18, the city said in a news release. A detour will be...
Michigan reports decline in COVID cases, uptick in deaths
Michigan health officials identified fewer COVID-19 cases but more deaths last week compared to the prior weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 9,992 new COVID cases last week, which signified a 14% decrease week-over-week. The addition dropped the seven-day average from 1,323 to 1,138 reported cases per day.
Giant candy canes appear in Bronson Park; vintage models coming back soon
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Large candy cane decorations have been installed in Bronson Park, and vintage candy canes will be installed soon, the city of Kalamazoo said. The red-and-white candy canes, which are tall enough for people to walk under and not edible, were installed in early November, before crews started installing decorative lights in the park in preparation for the holidays.
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
