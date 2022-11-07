Read full article on original website
WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicole’s outer rain bands reach metro Atlanta
The leading rain bands from Tropical Storm Nicole are moving into metro Atlanta at midday Thursday as the storm churns o...
Coastal Georgia bracing as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Georgia on Thursday and those along the coast are starting to feel its impacts. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Jekyll Island where winds were so strong, she had to hold onto something to stay steady on Channel 2 Action News.
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
Nicole’s path will bring tropical storm force winds for portions of the region and torrential rain bands
UPDATE: Impacts…Damaging Winds Could Blow Down Trees And Power Lines. Widespread Power Outages Are Possible. Travel Could Be Difficult, Especially For High Profile Vehicles. Weather Aware Update: Thursday and Veterans Day morning for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience tropical storm force winds sustained and even stronger gusts up to 50…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30.
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
First to Know Weather Day designated for Thursday
In anticipation of Nicole impacting Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia, a First to Know Weather Day has been established for Thursday.
Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears
ALBANY - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for several counties in South Georgia. The tropical storm warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski is...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans or closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts Thursday and Friday. Albany Technical College will close at noon on Thursday and all afternoon classes will be canceled. Byne Christian School will be closing...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
