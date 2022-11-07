Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot and killed in South Bend, two suspects arrested
A man was shot and killed and two people were arrested in South Bend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. South Bend officers were on patrol when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
95.3 MNC
South Bend teen arrested after police chase, accused of holding five people against their will
A suspect has been arrested following a pursuit involving several individuals who reported being held inside a vehicle against their will. It was around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, when South Bend Police observed a vehicle disregarding multiple stop signs in the area of Linden Avenue and Kaley Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop, leading to a pursuit.
95.3 MNC
Juvenile detained after discovery of firearm at Riley High School
A juvenile has been detained following the discovery of a firearm at Riley High School. Around 9 a.m. on Friday, school officials at Riley High School received a tip about a firearm being brought into the school building. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer collaborated...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after stabbing at Warsaw McDonald’s
Warsaw Police have arrested the man they say stabbed a person at a McDonald’s restaurant in Warsaw. The stabbing happened on Monday, Nov. 7. John Robinson was found the next day, hiding inside a closet in a vacant home, near S. Union Street and W. Winona Avenue. Police say...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns. The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search...
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
WNDU
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
WNDU
South Bend Sunday night shooting
95.3 MNC
Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station
It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
wkzo.com
1 hospitalized after car/semi collision in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was sent to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9 after colliding with a Semi truck. Cass County Deputies responded to the crash around 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township. A semi...
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
