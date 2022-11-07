Read full article on original website
2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
Man dies at hospital after Fayetteville shooting, sheriff’s office says
Woman arrested in Erwin deadly shooting, victim identified: police
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was arrested for murder following a deadly shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Johnathan Johnson. On Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While in route, the officers were told that shots were fired.
1 dead, 1 woman in custody after shooting in Erwin, police say
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
Suspect ‘Tadpole’ booked following Raleigh fatal shooting
Ayden police investigating after man found shot
Shooter suspected of killing Raleigh woman, named ‘Tadpole,’ sought by police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of...
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
Autopsy sheds light on death of 21-year-old fatally shot on Raleigh greenway trail
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway in September died of a gunshot wound to his head, according to autopsy results released Wednesday. Questions had lingered about how Rodney Lewis Clark died ever since his body was found Sept. 29. As previously...
Traffic accident turns into gunshot wound for Wendell driver, police say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — What was originally reported as a traffic accident turned into a gunshot wound to the head for one driver in Wendell. At approximately 11 a.m., the Wendell Police Department responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Wendell Falls Parkway and Martin Pond Road.
Rocky Mount man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police. On Thursday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a suspicious event at the Food Lion located at 3936 Bishop Road.
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man in custody: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said. This happened Thursday around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive in Fayetteville. When they got to the scene, officers said they saw a man running from the area, and...
Robbery a possible motive in shooting that injured 3 in a Wayne County home, sheriff says
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s detectives said that an early Monday morning triple shooting may have stemmed from a robbery. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jake Drive in Dudley around 1:35 a.m. where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. The victims have been identified […]
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One...
Sewer repairs in Wendell and Durham altering traffic, closing part of road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lanes will be reduced within the 1000 block of Edgemont Road in Wendell between Greenhouse Road and Coopers Hawk Trail for a sewer service repair. Repair is underway and estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. this evening, the City of Raleigh said. Access...
