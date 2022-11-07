Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Wednesday on the Madison’s east side by U.S. Marshals and Madison Police Department officers. The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force stated Thursday that the 21-year-old suspect had active warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly September shooting at Las Margaritas.
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
wearegreenbay.com
Major freeway in Wisconsin shut down after report of gunshots, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street. The...
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
WISN
US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
seehafernews.com
Student Stabbed At Racine High School
Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
wlip.com
Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student. Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back. The 16 year old was treated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers
MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
Case High School teenager stabs schoolmate in a random attack, police say
A 15-year-old male student at Case High School stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Girl, 7, shot amid gunfire exchange in Waukegan
A 25-year-old Waukegan man is charged for his role in the shooting.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
CBS 58
Case High School parents urge use of metal detectors after stabbing led to soft lockdown
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some parents and students in the Racine School District are expressing concerns after a stabbing incident led to a soft lockdown at Case High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a stabbing at the high school. The victim,...
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan shootout: Man charged after 7-year-old girl in his vehicle was shot
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle, which resulted in a child passenger in his vehicle being wounded by gunfire. On Monday, around 9 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to an area hospital after a 7-year-old girl was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
WISN
Police find two shooting victims who left scene
MILWAUKEE — Two 20-year-old men were shot early Monday morning, and both left the scene. Police said the shooting happened about 12:17 a.m. near 28th Street and West Elder Wallace Drive. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the men, hitting them. Both victims were later found and...
