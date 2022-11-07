ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

nbc15.com

Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Wednesday on the Madison’s east side by U.S. Marshals and Madison Police Department officers. The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force stated Thursday that the 21-year-old suspect had active warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
MADISON, WI
WISN

US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student. Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back. The 16 year old was treated...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Police find two shooting victims who left scene

MILWAUKEE — Two 20-year-old men were shot early Monday morning, and both left the scene. Police said the shooting happened about 12:17 a.m. near 28th Street and West Elder Wallace Drive. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the men, hitting them. Both victims were later found and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

