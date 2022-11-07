Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County will have a new police chief starting next year. Michael Poindexter will start the role January 1. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the position. One of Poindexter’s main priorities is the staffing of Roanoke County’s police force. He explained he aims...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organizations connect with neighborhoods impacted by recent gun violence
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s never easy to hear the sound of gunshots in your neighborhood. That’s why “One Community One Voice” and organizations like the Lynchburg Police, got out Wednesday to connect with people in neighborhoods that have recently experienced it. ”We need to, as...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
WSLS
Salem facility to offer emergency housing for children in foster care
SALEM, Va. – A new facility in Salem is aiming to serve the rising number of children in foster care with safe and comfortable emergency housing. HopeTree Family Services in Salem renovated one of their cottages to serve as temporary emergency housing for children in foster care. “What we...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council of Roanoke marking nearly 22 years of service to the community
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In area schools and in the community, the Prevention Council of Roanoke works to educate families about substance use disorders and other potential dangers facing our youth. In its nearly 22 years, its mission has evolved. “The difference is, we didn’t have as much then as...
WDBJ7.com
HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
WSLS
Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
wfxrtv.com
Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night
There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum--Democrats or Republicans. Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night. There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum--Democrats or Republicans. Bill introduced to ban...
wfxrtv.com
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City …. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. Holiday Hero Three Weeks Out. What you should be doing three weeks out to make Thanksgiving dinner a success. Holiday Hero Two Weeks Out.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves partial tax waiver
Danville leaders are doing away with a fee for small businesses. In October, Councilman Lee Vogler asked Council to explore an effort to do away with Danville’s $50 licensing fee for small businesses that bring in less than $100,000 annually. After a review of the finances, city officials estimated...
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
wfirnews.com
A community safety organization expands outside Roanoke
The CEO of The Peacemakers organization in Roanoke – which along with other local agencies works to reduce gun violence – says they are branching out to Lynchburg. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
WDBJ7.com
enCircle helps people maximize their independence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - enCircle, a nonprofit that has been around for 100 years, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities maximize their independence through a variety of community-based services and supports. The CEO of enCircle, Ray Ratke, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit...
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
WDBJ7.com
Some voters have difficulty finding Peters Creek precinct polling location
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re voting at William Fleming high school Tuesday, be aware the entrance is in the back. You can cast your ballot inside the auxiliary gym, which is off Ordway Drive. Signs and balloons are leading the way to the correct location. Some voters from...
WDBJ7.com
Community leaders urging public for help as crime rises in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has recently seen an uptick in crime. The city is one of more than ten areas in Central Virginia listed under Attorney General Miyares-Cease Fire program. “I think we as community leaders as a whole need to revolve around and come around and try to...
WDBJ7.com
Election workers work to ensure elections are fair and accurate here at home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As you make your way to the polls, you may be wondering what goes on behind the scenes. Election workers here at home are essential to ensuring the elections are fair and run smoothly. “Who are the elections officials?” asked Roanoke City Officer of Election Alison...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
WSET
Lynchburg City Council candidates campaigning costs 5x more than in 2018
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It is a big day for the seven candidates running for Lynchburg City Council. Each candidate -- doing whatever it takes to get your vote, including racking up quite the campaign bill. ABC13 first reported on this story on Oct. 24. Since then, candidates continued...
Comments / 4