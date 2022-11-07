Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Studio Ghibli is teaming up with Lucasfilm
Studio Ghibli, the beloved animation producer behind worldwide hits like Spirited Away, Ponyo, My Neighbor Totoro, and Grave of the Fireflies, is teaming up with Lucasfilm, home to the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, for a mysterious new project. On Thursday, the Japanese studio tweeted a cryptic video teaser, with the Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli logos back to back and... maddeningly nothing else. The video is silent, so there are no John Williams-penned themes to work from here.
Polygon
Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest
God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
Polygon
There is a secret version of the Halo show that is full of puppets
It may feel like forever ago, but it’s worth remembering: 2022 was the year Halo became real. Master Chief was a real guy. He had sex. He escaped the confines of video game lore. All thanks to Halo, the Paramount Plus series that was not what we expected, but often better than we feared.
Polygon
Mimir’s weirdest story in God of War Ragnarök is just Macbeth
In God of War (2018), the soft reboot of the high-octane action series about a Greek demigod named Kratos, the storyteller Mimir regaled the protagonist and his young son Atreus with stories about a new and unfamiliar pantheon: that of the Norse gods, goddesses, and other supernatural beings. These godly beings posed a serious threat to Kratos and Atreus, so learning their stories proved useful — but more importantly, Mimir’s stories made for an entertaining way to pass the time while on a long journey. Have I mentioned that Mimir is a disembodied head who dangles from Kratos’ belt loop?
Polygon
Ash Ketchum has finally become the very best
After 25 years of training, adventuring, and meeting new friends along the way, Ash Ketchum has finally achieved his life long dream of becoming the world’s best Pokémon trainer. In the latest episode of the anime Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Ash beat Leon in the Pokémon World Coronation Series, thus becoming the No. 1-ranked trainer in the show’s world.
Polygon
Battlefield 2042 is coming to Game Pass Ultimate as classes return
Beleaguered shooter Battlefield 2042 will be added to the EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate subscription services when its season 3 begins in a “few weeks.” Developer EA DICE made the announcement in a blog post detailing the changes in the coming season. Battlefield 2042 will arrive on...
Polygon
Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia Remake pre-orders, but not the game
While Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is totally, definitely not canceled, Ubisoft says, the publisher is nonetheless refunding those who may have pre-ordered the game after its premature September 2020 announcement. That comes from an FAQ, posted Monday, in response to “a lot of questions from our...
Polygon
So how many episodes is Andor, exactly?
Andor capped off an all-time great storyline in episode 10 of its first season. Without giving too much away, it would be pretty understandable to assume that an episode that good might be the finale to a whole season of television — especially given how many seasons of TV end at episode 10. However, to the benefit of everyone watching the show, episode 10 is not the end of Andor season 1.
Polygon
I made the perfect Sims 4 town using every single expansion
The Sims 4 is officially free to play, but players are encouraged to round the game out with the various kits, stuff packs, game packs, and expansions that are available in the store. It costs hundreds of dollars to grab everything on offer, but it does make a meaningful difference in the quality of gameplay. So what happens if you own everything? I’m lucky enough to have nearly every piece of DLC, with the exception of a few cosmetic packs. When I play the full version of The Sims 4, my stories quickly unfold into a wild rollercoaster of life simulation nonsense.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Croagunk be Shiny?
For Nov. 8, 2022, Croagunk will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Croagunk can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. If you’re looking for some easy XP, consider using a Star Piece as you catch Croagunk during Spotlight Hour to take advantage of the bonus.
Polygon
Horror game Signalis fixes one of gaming’s most tired tropes
For all of their top-secret military bases and heavily guarded castles, the worlds of video games are still woefully reckless when it comes to security. Look no further than the likes of Dying Light 2, The Last of Us Part 1, or Deathloop, in which computer passwords and safe combinations are scrawled on scraps of paper hidden only feet away.
Polygon
Tactics Ogre: Reborn manages to be both timeless and dated
There’s no doubting the historical importance of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. It’s a keystone game — perhaps the keystone game — in a particular and demanding genre, the tactical role-playing game. It’s also the cornerstone of a remarkable, yet sadly not fully realized, career: that of its writer-director, Yasumi Matsuno, who went on to make cult classics Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story before flaming out midway through the tortured development of Final Fantasy 12, a personal and professional setback he seems never to have fully recovered from.
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer shows off Michelle Yeoh’s sword powers
Netflix’s The Witcher has had a tumultuous couple of weeks, after replacing fan-favorite Henry Cavill with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, but that hasn’t slowed down the upcoming prequel. The Witcher: Blood Origin got a new trailer on Thursday, and the focus is all about Michelle Yeoh, a sword-elf named Scian who is on a quest for a magical stolen blade. The Witcher: Blood Origin is set for release on Dec. 25.
Polygon
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new miniatures skirmish game from the makers of Legion, X-Wing
Licensed miniatures skirmish games are hot right now, thanks in part to a resurgence in the hobby of painting miniatures. Atomic Mass Games is taking the opportunity to expand its footprint in the Star Wars universe, which already includes Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures Game, Star Wars: Armada, and Star Wars: Legion. Asmodee’s miniatures imprint has announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, which it said is inspired by cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s. Expect a release by June 2023.
Polygon
Halo Infinite’s big winter update is available now
343 Industries on Tuesday finally released key gameplay modes in Halo Infinite, nearly a year after its December 2021 launch. Halo Infinite’s big winter update brings in features like Forge, the map and game editor, campaign co-op (but not couch co-op), and campaign mission replay. Additionally, the patch introduced a fresh multiplayer battle pass along with new maps and play modes. Developer 343 Industries released the update for both Xbox Series X and Windows PC.
Polygon
Pentiment’s defining detail is its fonts
Lettermatic makes fonts. Fonts you can buy and use, fonts that cover your Starbucks coffee cup, fonts in apps and on a NASCAR car. You can find their fonts everywhere, on all sorts of things — even in video games, like Psychonauts 2. You’ll find their letters next in Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment, the 16th-century narrative role-playing game that looks like it’s been pulled straight out of a medieval manuscript.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök Vanaheim 100% completion guide
God of War Ragnarök finally introduces players to the lush jungles of Vanaheim, homeland to Freya’s and the rest of the Vanir gods. This realm wasn’t part of God of War (2018), but has a huge presence in the sequel. It’s not only the biggest realm in the Ragnarök — seemingly packed with more side content than all of God of War (2018), with even more to do than both Svartalfheim and Alfheim — but it features a unique day/night cycle that opens and closes different paths depending on the position of the sun and the moon.
Polygon
Fan artists are essential to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s hype machine
The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and eager Pokémon Scarlet and Violet wanters have been in a constant battle: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leakers are spreading unauthorized content across the internet. But as soon as leakers distribute it on social media sites, the leaked screenshots and videos are being pulled down with copyright strikes. It makes sense: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aren’t out until Nov. 18, and The Pokémon Company and Nintendo want to keep its secrets secret until then. But people are eager to see new Pokémon, and some fans are getting creative and making fan art to replace or “predict” the look of official, but unauthorized content — or to simply celebrate leaked Pokémon designs.
Polygon
Where to find every Artifact in God of War Ragnarök
God of War (2018) offered a ton of little Artifacts for you to find. God of War Ragnarök brings them back. These Artifacts are one of the many collectibles and side activities for you to discover in each of the game’s nine realms, and they come in a set. You can learn more about the dwarves by picking up the Things Left Behind Artifacts in Svartalfheim. Or you can look for all the Tributes to Freyr in Alfheim to learn about why the elves loved him so much. You can even find all of Kvasir's Poems, which are silly references to Sony’s other first-party brands like Ratchet & Clank and Horizon.
Polygon
Andor finds power beyond the Jedi
The tenth episode of Andor is the best episode yet of the best Star Wars show. One of the show’s more action-packed episodes, it pays off tiny moments of setup from previous episodes and is chock-full of catharsis. The episode, the climax of the three-episode arc on Narkina 5,...
Comments / 0