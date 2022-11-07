God of War (2018) offered a ton of little Artifacts for you to find. God of War Ragnarök brings them back. These Artifacts are one of the many collectibles and side activities for you to discover in each of the game’s nine realms, and they come in a set. You can learn more about the dwarves by picking up the Things Left Behind Artifacts in Svartalfheim. Or you can look for all the Tributes to Freyr in Alfheim to learn about why the elves loved him so much. You can even find all of Kvasir's Poems, which are silly references to Sony’s other first-party brands like Ratchet & Clank and Horizon.

2 DAYS AGO