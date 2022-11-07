Read full article on original website
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Blizzard Warning issued for West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 14:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over an inch an hour are possible this afternoon.
Flood Advisory issued for McDowell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 07:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: McDowell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Western McDowell County in Western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas across the Catawba Headwaters including but not limited to Mill and Crooked Creeks. 3 to 4 inches of rain had already fallen in the advised area and additional heavy showers are expected into early afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Old Fort, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Pleasant Gardens and Busick. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 2 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 AM EST Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9:29 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/09 AM 7.3 1.5 1.3 N/A Minor 11/10 PM 5.4 -0.4 0.5 N/A None 12/10 AM 6.3 0.5 0.4 N/A None 12/11 PM 5.2 -0.6 0.5 N/A None 13/11 AM 6.2 0.4 0.6 N/A None 14/12 AM 5.4 -0.4 0.9 N/A None
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Thu 8 pm 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Thursday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flood Advisory issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued this evening before 1015 PM EST. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for the French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Henderson and Transylvania Counties .Elevated runoff will continue across the Upper French Broad basin today. The river will continue to rise, cresting between 15 and 16 feet Saturday morning. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Action Stage. Most farm fields are flooding between the French Broad River and Brevard Rd. and between the River and Pleasant Grove Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest between 15.0 and 16.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, Kohala, Lanai Leeward, Lanai Mauka by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM SATURDAY FOR PORTIONS OF MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Lanai, Maui and the Big Island. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...A portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 180, Highway 99 north of Kern County, and Highway 198 from Visalia to Lemoore.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches, Beaufort, and Coastal Jasper. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Along the Parks Highway near Healy. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease briefly Sunday morning before increasing again Sunday evening.
Flood Advisory issued for Robertson, Sumner, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 08:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Robertson; Sumner; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 844 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gallatin, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Westmoreland, Cross Plains, Portland, Orlinda, Mitchellville, Cottontown, Oak Grove, Bledsoe Creek State Park, Bethpage and Green Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Oconee Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 900 AM EST At 827 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Walhalla, or near Lake Keowee, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Six Mile, Salem, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Keowee, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Bad Creek and Nine Times. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Caldwell Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Rabun. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Bands of heavy rain will develop through the morning ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Periods of heavy rain are likely until the system exits to the north early Saturday morning. Event total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is possible along southeast facing slopes near the Blue Ridge Escarpment. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Durham, Granville by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 10:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Durham; Granville A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANVILLE AND NORTH CENTRAL DURHAM COUNTIES At 1005 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Butner, or 9 miles west of Creedmoor, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Butner around 1015 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lake Michie, Lake Butner and Bahama. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 15:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan burn area. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following area, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burnet A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN BURNET COUNTY At 842 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Victor, or near Lampasas, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sunnylane, Lake Victor and Watson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
