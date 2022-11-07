Read full article on original website
Suzan
3d ago
That bust has NO BUSINESS being here to begin with! It should be taken down IMMEDIATELY!!
Reply
6
John Perez
3d ago
who cares Lenin has no relevance to our community
Reply(5)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
News Channel 25
Explosion in Texas may have been targeted at controversial statue
The FBI is investigating an explosion outside of Texas Public Radio headquarters in San Antonio. The explosion occurred early Monday morning. Surveillance video shows a person placing what appear to be accelerants under a controversial sculpture before walking away. A huge explosion and plume of smoke can be seen seconds later.
San Antonio police, FBI investigate apparent attempt to bomb downtown public sculpture
The FBI is working with state and local partners to investigate the possible explosion.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open first San Marcos restaurant
The $500,000 chicken spot is expected to open in 2023.
Crime Stoppers releases video of San Antonio H-E-B stabbing suspect
A reward has also been posted.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
Moretti’s Fine Jewelry to close after 44 years of serving San Antonio
A bittersweet goodbye.
KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio police footage of officer’s encounter with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the body camera video in the case involving District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. The video starts with Perry on the floor outside his home, with the responding officer asking Perry if he is alright.
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day
The deals range from drink discounts at a craft brewery to free meals at several chain restaurants.
Texas Man Caught On Camera Trying To Blow Up Vladimir Lenin Statue: WATCH
A statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was vandalized in San Antonio.
Reward increased for information on soldier's murder, someone in San Angelo may have information
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the New Year's Day 2021 murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell has been increased to up to $50,000. According to...
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
San Antonio woman arrested for human smuggling after ten migrants bail out of pickup truck during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a woman on human smuggling charges after ten migrants ran from her pickup truck during a traffic stop in Texas.
KENS 5
'Outside the box'; Biscuits are taken to another level at this San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — A University of Texas at San Antonio graduate had a vision to start a company built on biscuits. He said that nine out of ten people told him he was crazy and it wouldn’t make it in the Alamo City. Now, he’s gotten national attention.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: William Barret Travis of the Texas Revolution
William Barret Travis is perhaps one of the most memorable figures from the Texas Revolution and the siege of the Alamo. His name has since been honored with the naming of Travis County, a park in San Antonio, and numerous schools across the state. Like many heroic figures, his life was one fraught with difficulty.
KSAT 12
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling sites in San Antonio, Sheriff Salazar says
Thirty three people were detained and nearly 60 gambling machines were seized after sheriff’s deputies raided two illegal gambling operations Thursday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the two locations around 5 p.m. Thursday -- one in the 2500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue...
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 9