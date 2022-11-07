Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
Kevin Costner: Returning 'Yellowstone' is a hit on own terms
The Paramount Network hit series "Yellowstone" is back for its fifth season, with politics on the Dutton family dinner table
KPBS
1st to Fight: Pacific War Marines
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!. On the Pacific island of Guadalcanal in 1942, the famed 1st Marine Division — the oldest, largest and most decorated division of the U.S. Marine Corps — defeated Japanese forces in a turning point of WWII. "1st To Fight: Pacific War Marines," narrated by actor Jon Seda (HBO's THE PACIFIC and NBC's CHICAGO P.D.), documents the experiences of 1st Marine Division veterans who took part in the historic fight.
