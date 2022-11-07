ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025

As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
