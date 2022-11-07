Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.
Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
iheart.com
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent
When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
I’m a money collector – your $5 bill could be worth more than $17,000, the ‘smear’ detail to look for
SEARCH through your drawers because you just might have a $5 bill worth thousands. According to the TikTok account TreasureTown, which creates content on all things valuable from coins to cash, a specific type of bill just sold for $17,625. The bill is so valuable because of certain errors that...
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
DailyWealth
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
MotorBiscuit
149K+
Followers
36K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0