As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.

3 DAYS AGO