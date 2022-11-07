No, your calendar isn’t wrong, but Black Friday 2022 has definitely started across the retail marketplace even though the shopping event isn’t officially until November 25. This year most merchants aren’t calling them “early” deals, perhaps knowing that many shoppers like to wait for the real thing. So the upshot is there are Black Friday deals from most major merchants and many manufacturers, including Samsung. Right now Samsung has refrigerator deals on some of its smart fridge models, equipped with the brand’s versatile digital Family Hub built into one of the doors. If you’re shopping for a smart refrigerator, the only concern about these Black Friday deals isn’t possible price changes, but rather that early shoppers might buy out the available inventory so the model you want is no longer available at any price.

1 HOUR AGO