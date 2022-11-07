Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Brings a New Name, a Fresh Face, and Extra Range
The Audi e-tron has been refreshed, becoming the Q8 e-tron and sporting a new front end with a mask-like grille that puts it in line with the smaller Q4 e-tron. Power output is unchanged, but the Q8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron are expected to improve their range estimates thanks to a redesigned rear electric motor and better aerodynamics.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Aston Martin’s Second Track-Only Hyperbike Is a 225 HP Beast Based on the Valkyrie Hypercar
Aston Martin is returning to the well for inspiration. The British marque has teamed up with Brough Superior for a new track-only hyperbike called the AMB 001 Pro. The company’s latest two-wheeler is again inspired by the Valkyrie hypercar and offers a significant performance bump over its predecessor. Aston Martin and Brough Superior unveiled their first bike, the AMB 001, in 2019. Deliveries didn’t begin until earlier this year, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the automaker’s first attempt at a two-wheeler. The new version takes what was already an attractive package and attempts to improve upon it. This starts with...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
teslarati.com
Tesla prepares to launch 4680 Standard Range AWD Model Y for 2023
Tesla is preparing to offer a new Model Y trim for 2023 with a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive configuration and 4680 batteries that just landed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In October, we reported that Tesla had applied for and earned Certificates of Conformity for various Model 3,...
insideevs.com
Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US
Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
LG's secret OLED TV could be a brilliant Black Friday bargain buy
LG has snuck out an even more affordable version of the amazing LG C2 OLED TV
CNET
Tesla Recalls 40,000 Vehicles Over Potential Power Steering Failure
Tesla recalled more than 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in the US due to an issue that could potentially result in reduced or lost power steering assist, according to a safety recall report released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month. The vehicles were built from 2017 to 2021.
Carscoops
Honda Dealership’s Payment Plan And Markup On Civic Type R Would End Up Costing $90k
There’s no doubt that the all-new Honda Civic Type R is a hot commodity. With that in mind, it’s no shock that some dealers are charging greedy markups on the supposedly attainable hot hatch. One Honda dealer in Florida just got caught offering a payment plan on one that would result in the prospective owner paying more than $90,000 by the end of the loan.
Digital Trends
Samsung Black Friday Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday 2022 is going to be a great time to update the tech in your life, and why not go with a premier brand like Samsung? Samsung is a key figure in many tech spaces, including TVs, smartphones, monitors, and even Chromebooks. So if you’re looking for some Black Friday deals on products that are normally outside your budget, consider springing for a quality device from Samsung. We’ve gathered the best deals the tech giant has already made available, including discounts on OLED TVs, massive gaming monitors, and more. Samsung has already locked in many of these prices, officially labeling them Black Friday deals, so you can buy now without worrying that they’ll drop the price even more when November 25 actually rolls around.
Phone Arena
Amazon surprises with rare discount on AirPods Pro 2 - but act fast!
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 that were announced in September and are one of the best earbuds around are currently discounted at Amazon. The new buds have the same design as the OG AirPods Pro, but they now come in an upgraded case that is IPX4 resistant like the buds themselves and will be able to withstand sweat and light rain. The case also has a lanyard loop and Apple has equipped it with the U1 chip and a speaker so that it'll be easy to find if you misplace it.
Digital Trends
Samsung smart refrigerators just got big discounts for Black Friday
No, your calendar isn’t wrong, but Black Friday 2022 has definitely started across the retail marketplace even though the shopping event isn’t officially until November 25. This year most merchants aren’t calling them “early” deals, perhaps knowing that many shoppers like to wait for the real thing. So the upshot is there are Black Friday deals from most major merchants and many manufacturers, including Samsung. Right now Samsung has refrigerator deals on some of its smart fridge models, equipped with the brand’s versatile digital Family Hub built into one of the doors. If you’re shopping for a smart refrigerator, the only concern about these Black Friday deals isn’t possible price changes, but rather that early shoppers might buy out the available inventory so the model you want is no longer available at any price.
Carscoops
Tricked Nissan Covered In Bedliner With A Murano Face And A Cadillac Tail Ain’t No Treat
Over the years we have seen plenty of radical modifications on all kinds of vehicles but the latest build we came across online is virtually unrecognizable. This slammed pickup exhibited at the SlamFest in Tampa, Florida last month used to be a 1987 Nissan Hardbody before going under the knife and combining parts from two different models.
The Verge
iPhone 14 Pro vs. S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro: what 1,000 photos tell us
After so many years of megapixel stasis, Apple finally upgraded the iPhone’s camera to a 48-megapixel sensor this year. Previously, the iPhone’s most advanced camera was the 12-megapixel main wide-angle sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro. This hardware update brings it closer to the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s 50-megapixel main sensor but nowhere near the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel main sensor.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 11: specs, price, release date, and all the rumors we know
Though OnePlus came out with the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T in 2022, that isn’t stopping it from already working on its next flagship smartphone. And since OnePlus usually has a pretty regular schedule with new releases, we should expect the OnePlus 11 sometime early next year. More...
New Development On Tesla Cybertruck Will Excite EV Buyers, Car Lovers
A vehicle has never aroused as much enthusiasm in the last decade as the Cybertruck. Will it look like the prototype unveiled by Elon Musk in November 2019? How innovative will it be? These are the questions that come up among car fans and buyers of electric vehicles who are eager to drive the Cybertruck, which seems to come out of a science fiction movie. The history of the automobile has shown that prototypes are often very different from the vehicle that will be produced in the end.
Tesla recalls nearly 130K vehicles due to overheating infotainment system
Tesla recalled 129,960 vehicles this month to fix infotainment systems that may overheat before and during fast charging.
Engadget
The Morning After: Tesla recalls 40,000 cars with broken power steering
Less than two months after it admitted a million vehicles had faulty window sensors, Tesla is issuing another large-scale recall. This time, the company is after a software defect cut power steering when driving over potholes. A software fix is rolling out, and Tesla said over 97 percent of affected vehicles already have the new code.
AOL Corp
Zoom is coming to Tesla so you can Zoom in your Tesla
Stuck in traffic and late for a meeting? No problem; if you drive a Tesla, you'll soon be able to join the Zoom call directly from your vehicle. This is according to Zoom itself, which announced the news during its Zoomtopia 2022 event on Tuesday (via Drive Tesla Canada). The...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16
Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
