FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Concord Police arrest second suspect in murder investigation
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On October, 7., Travoris Richardson was shot and killed on International Drive NW. Authorities arrested the second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for first-degree murder. Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond. Anyone with information about the murder of...
WBTV
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
WBTV
Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7. Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah...
WBTV
WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
WBTV
Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning. Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green...
WBTV
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
WBTV
Police investigate human remains found in rural Gaston County
GASTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are responding to human remains found between Aderholdt Rd. and Gaston-Webbs Chapel Rd. near Cherryville Wednesday at 11 a.m. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are currently investigating the scene. Anyone who may have any information, should contact the Gaston County...
WBTV
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Clay St. near E. Innes just after 10:30 p.m. Investigators say one man had been shot. That victim was taken to the hospital. Officers did not comment on the extent of the injuries.
WBTV
Investigation into substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus continues
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - On October 26, 2022, over 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School. In a new update from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on November 9, 2022, authorities say investigators collected samples of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor near the back of the bus. Bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time according to authorities.
WBTV
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
WBTV
Charlotte’s bus system didn’t hold contractor accountable for poor performance, records show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The contractor running Charlotte’s bus system has consistently failed to meet important performance metrics for months and sometimes years, internal CATS records reveal. WBTV requested documents related to the performance of CATS’ Bus Operations Division earlier this year. The agency produced the records after a...
WBTV
Driver identified in Kannapolis crash
WBTV
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
WBTV
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WBTV
1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
WBTV
2 killed, 7 injured in Kannapolis crash, I-85 reopens after being shut down for hours
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left two dead and injured seven others on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:10 p.m. Officials said the crash was the result...
WBTV
Election site temporarily evacuated due to ‘momentary fire’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte polling location was temporarily evacuated after officials say a fire broke out. Election officials told WBTV five people were in the process of voting at Good Shepherd Church when a “momentary fire” broke out. The voters remained on site and were able to finish casting their ballots, officials said.
WBTV
Concord home damaged by fire
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - At approximately 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 124 Winecoff Avenue NW. Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes and found a house with smoke coming from the attic area. The fire was brought under control within eight minutes.
WBTV
Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro
