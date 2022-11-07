LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - On October 26, 2022, over 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School. In a new update from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on November 9, 2022, authorities say investigators collected samples of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor near the back of the bus. Bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time according to authorities.

