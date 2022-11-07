Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, RXDX, COP
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 3,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 489,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX
Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 46% Upside in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) have gained 9.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $20, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $29.25 indicates a potential upside of 46.3%.
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Rothstein's $167.7K Bet on ARI
A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $167.7K by Stuart Rothstein, CEO at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI).
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi
In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation. Check out this short...
NASDAQ
MCO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $296.34, changing hands as high as $309.81 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Mazda (MZDAF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Mazda Mtr Ltd (Symbol: MZDAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.77, changing hands as high as $7.90 per share. Mazda Mtr Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MZDAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why Service Corp. (SCI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Copper Miners (COPX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Copper Miners ETF (Symbol: COPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.37, changing hands as high as $35.60 per share. Copper Miners shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Polestar Stock Rocketed Higher Today
Shares of the Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ: PSNY) were rising quickly today after the company reported third-quarter results that were a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter. Management said that it's on track to meet its full-year vehicle production guidance, which added to investors' optimism, helping...
NASDAQ
Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.34, changing hands as high as $84.26 per share. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SPDR S&P Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.18, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
ALSN or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Allison Transmission (ALSN) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on Galecto, Inc. (GLTO), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
Hershey Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results
Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
