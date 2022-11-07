On 11/15/22, Capital One Financial Corp's 5.00% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (Symbol: COF.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/1/22. As a percentage of COF.PRI's recent share price of $19.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of COF.PRI to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when COF.PRI shares open for trading on 11/15/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.40%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF.PRI shares, versus COF:

