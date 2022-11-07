Read full article on original website
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MCO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $296.34, changing hands as high as $309.81 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy
When you hear the term "growth stock," what comes to mind? Many investors would probably first think about some well-known tech stocks out there. And while it's true that many growth stocks are to be found in the technology sector, there are just as many compelling growth stocks making names for themselves in other economic sectors too.
SPDR S&P Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.18, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Mazda (MZDAF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Mazda Mtr Ltd (Symbol: MZDAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.77, changing hands as high as $7.90 per share. Mazda Mtr Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MZDAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Copper Miners (COPX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Copper Miners ETF (Symbol: COPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.37, changing hands as high as $35.60 per share. Copper Miners shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
Wall Street Analysts See a 46% Upside in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) have gained 9.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $20, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $29.25 indicates a potential upside of 46.3%.
Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Rothstein's $167.7K Bet on ARI
A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $167.7K by Stuart Rothstein, CEO at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI).
Can Valero Energy (VLO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Valero Energy (VLO) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this oil refiner...
Here's Why Service Corp. (SCI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
Why MRC Global (MRC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.34, changing hands as high as $84.26 per share. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi
In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation. Check out this short...
Hershey Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
