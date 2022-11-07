Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Sign Three to National Letters of Intent
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Samara Buchanan, Courtney McCann and Maisyn Rader have signed National Letters of Intent and will continue their athletic and academic careers as members of the Ohio State women’s gymnastics team, head coach Meredith Paulicivic announced Wednesday. Samara Buchanan joins the Buckeyes as the 2022 Florida...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to NCAA Great Lakes Regional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Friday, the Ohio State men’s and No. 25-ranked women’s cross country teams will compete in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The women will run a 6K, starting at 10 a.m., followed by...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Lohrei and Thiesing Preview Series at Michigan State
This week, the No. 10/11-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads to East Lansing, Mich., for a Big Ten series. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the games on Big Ten Plus and Ohio State Radio.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Coach Holtmann & Players Chat With Media Ahead of Charleston Southern
Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann and players Bruce Thornton & Sean McNeil met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent team’s performance and the upcoming against Charleston Southern. On his evaluation of the first game:. “We had a couple of possessions that I thought were wasted...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Gymnastics Adds Three on National Signing Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s gymnastics program added three to its ranks on Wednesday as part of national signing day. “We are really excited for our 2023 recruiting class,” Head Coach Rustam Sharipov said. “Each of these young men will bring a strong academic and athletic background to our Buckeye family. We are expecting them to make an immediate impact with our program both academically and athletically.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Volleyball Adds Four on National Signing Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball program added four to its ranks on national signing day on Wednesday. Eloise Brandewie | 6-3 | Middle Blocker | Columbus, Ohio. Middle blocker Eloise Brandewie joins the Buckeyes after earning four volleyball letters at Bishop Hartley. The four-time all-league...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Signs National Letters of Intent with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to further their academic and athletic careers as members of the Ohio State softball program, head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly announced today. The newest Buckeye are: Jazzy Burns, a catcher/utility player from Menifee, Calif., Taylor Cruse, an outfielder...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mendez Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Freshman Jesse Mendez was one of eight Ohio State wrestlers to win individual titles at the Michigan State Open last Saturday in East Lansing. He went 4-0 in his first collegiate event and was named the first 2022-23 Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for his efforts, the conference office announced Wednesday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Holtmann Inks Another Top Class
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second consecutive cycle, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has inked one of the top classes in the country. This year’s signing class of Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Austin Parks and Devin Royal is ranked as the No. 5 class according to 247Sports.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10/11 Buckeyes Drop Opener to Spartans, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10/11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost to Michigan State, 4-2, Thursday in game one of a Big Ten series. The teams were tied at two late in the third, but the Spartans scored the go-ahead goal with less than four minutes remaining and added an empty net tally to close out the victory. Tyler Duke and Jake Wise tallied for the Buckeyes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Ohio State Faces No. 14 Hokies Friday at Covelli
Venues: Covelli Center, Columbus Ohio (4,177) Ohio State opens the 2022-23 season having wrestlers ranked among the Top 25 in 10-of-10 weight classes. Sammy Sasso enters as the No. 2 at 149 with Kaleb Romero at No. 4 at 184. Dylan D’Emilio (No. 7/141), Carson Kharchla (No. 6/165), Ethan Smith (No. 6/174) and Tate Orndorff (No. 7/HWT) also are in the Top 10 in their respective weight classes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Opening Homestand Continues vs. Charleston Southern Thursday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is set to open its 124th season of basketball this Monday when it hosts...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST INDIANA
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to return to the Shoe to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. “It’s probably surprising to everybody else, but I run a lot at practice. It’s one of those situations where I get so used to keeping my eyes down the field, so the weather situation this past week forced me to make my reads a little quicker and then just get going which was helpful.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10/11 Buckeyes Head North for B1G Series vs. the Spartans
Gameday Links (video, radio, stats) Video Previews (ROHLIK, LOHREI AND THIESING) The No. 10/11-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads to East Lansing, Mich., for a Big Ten series with Michigan State this week. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Munn Ice Arena. Both...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall 2-1 to Rutgers in Big Ten Semifinals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (10-3-5) fell 2-1 to Rutgers (9-4-6) Wednesday in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Semifinals in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights advance to play in the championship game Sunday. Ohio State now waits for the NCAA Tournament selection show Nov. 14. How it Happened.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Golf Inks Ajjarapu To NLI
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s golf head coach Lisa Strom has announced the signing of Kavya Ajjarapu to the Buckeyes’ squad. “We are excited to welcome Kavya to the Buckeye family,” said Strom. “She is an incredible young woman who brings a great amount of competitive golf experience to our team. Kavya will also be an outstanding addition to our team in terms of culture; her energy and enthusiasm are contagious.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Emeka Egbuka a Paul Hornung Award Finalist
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Emeka Eguka has been named a finalist for the Paul Hornung award, which is awarded annually to the most versatile player by the Louisville Sports Commission. The other finalists are Jack Colletto, Oregon State; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; and Will Shipley, Clemson.
wpsdlocal6.com
Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race
MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
wkdzradio.com
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
