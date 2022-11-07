ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march

Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event.  The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy