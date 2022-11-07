Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
wabi.tv
Levant voters approve $900K bond for fire department
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In addition to casting a ballot for candidates, voters in Levant got to weigh in on a referendum question this election. Question 1 asked voters whether or not to approve a $900,000 bond for the fire department. It passed with almost 60%...
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill
Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
wabi.tv
Old jail in Ellsworth gets new sign
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s something new at the old jail in Ellsworth. There is a new sign on the building because it’s now part of the National Park Service’s Historic Revitalization Program. The building used to be the jail and home of the sheriff and their...
wabi.tv
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver’s license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was...
wabi.tv
Bangor International Airport receives Best SME Award
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In cases of emergency Bangor International Airport has been named best in class. The airport given the Best Subject Matter Expert Award by Ground Handling International. They were singled out because of their ability to handle diverted flights. Bangor International Airport has a track record of...
wabi.tv
Down East YMCA in Bucksport hosts Toy Drive
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An idea that was slowed down by COVID is finally happening in Bucksport this holiday season. The Bucksport branch of the Down East Family YMCA is hosting a Christmas toy drive. They’re also collecting items for their local food pantry and Next Step Domestic Violence Project....
wabi.tv
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Bennoch Rd in Alton now reopen
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A portion of the Bennoch Rd near Alton Grocery Store is now reopen after being closed due to a wildland fire. Old Town Public Safety closed the route for a few hours on Tuesday to put out the fire. The fire which was caused by a...
wabi.tv
Maine Visitor Centers collect food for state-wide drive
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine is a welcoming state to those who live here, and to those who are here for a visit. Whether you’re a Mainer taking a day trip on I-95 or you’re coming from out of state, Visitor Centers around the state are there for you.
wabi.tv
Major investment coming to Maine paper mill
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - Sappi announced record annual earnings Thursday. As part of that announcement, it said it will invest about $418 million to convert the No. 2 paper machine at its Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to manufacture packaging and specialty papers. That means the machine will go from making...
wabi.tv
Many caregivers in the middle of a “Sandwich Generation”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Taking care of a elderly family member can be a challenge. Especially when you also have to take care of your children, and hold a job. This is the struggle of many in the “Sandwich Generation.”. The Sandwich Generation are those who have been put...
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
wabi.tv
Bangor Mall gets a new food spot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been in the Bangor Mall recently, you may have noticed something different. Candor Cafe recently opened and gives a fresh option for food. It’s located in the kiosk toward the mall center which has been empty for three years. And in just...
wabi.tv
Towns of Clinton, Benton and Fairfield are honoring their hometown heroes in a special way
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - When driving in the towns of Clinton, Benton, and Fairfield, you may notice the special ways these towns honor their hometown heroes. “We could honor the veterans that have served in this generation and previous generations, so we felt as though hometown banners are the best way to do that,” Randall Liberty, Maine department of corrections commissioner said.
wabi.tv
MSAD 49 voters approved new elementary school in Benton
BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Voters in MSAD 49 on Tuesday approved a new, $47 million elementary school to be built in Benton. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The school district includes Benton, Albion, Fairfield, and Clinton. The paper reports 3,457 people voted in favor of the project and 3,062...
Judge releases three people from Washington County Jail citing lack of attorney, clerical error
MACHIAS, Maine — A district judge ordered the release of three people being held at Washington County Jail on Monday, saying there was no attorney available to represent them. District Judge David Mitchell dismissed the cases because no "lawyer of the day" to represent those who cannot afford an...
wabi.tv
Recount does not change Ellsworth City Council results
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A recount in the Ellsworth City Council race changed three total votes - but not the result. City officials recounted the ballots by hand for nearly eight hours Thursday. The recount was for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein. One additional vote was found for Stein,...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
