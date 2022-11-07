Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial
Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans for Cinco Ranch location in Katy in 2023
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open a Cinco Ranch location in 2023. (Courtesy Daddy's Chicken Shack) Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an eatery that just opened its first store in Houston on Oct. 13, announced 10 more Houston-area locations at the beginning of November. One of those restaurants will be located in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood of Katy.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Estate on over 20 Acres Resort-like Grounds with over 14,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space in Magnolia Texas Seeking $8.95 Million
38262 Windy Ridge Trail Home in Magnolia, Texas for Sale. 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, Magnolia, Texas is a sprawling home set on 20+ac resort-like grounds with features includes twin wrought-iron staircases, custom chandeliers, 2-story library, games room plus pub and more. This Home in Magnolia offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, please contact Ellisa Carswell (Phone: 281-609-6468) at Carswell Real Estate Co. Inc for full support and perfect service.
Andy’s Cleaners in Oak Ridge North focuses on efficiency and expansion
Andy’s Cleaners was built from the ground up for its location on Robinson Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) After working at a local dry cleaner for around nine years, Andy’s Cleaners co-founder and President Andy Le said he decided in 2020 to open his own dry cleaning business with his stepfather, Paul Zeck.
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
fox44news.com
Bryan company leaving, will lay off 50
Bryan, TX (FOX44) – A bio-tech company based in Bryan has announced it will be closing its local facility and laying off 50 employees. The company, iBio, Inc, which describes itself as an “AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies” has announced it will be moving to San Diego to operate out of a new Drug Discovery Center.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Co-Owner of Popular Heights Thai Eatery to Open Upscale Restaurant in River Oaks
Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, co-owner of Kin Dee in the Heights, has announced that she is opening a new, upscale Thai restaurant called MaKiin (pronounced Ma-kin) in Spring 2023. It will be on the ground level of luxury high-rise Hanover River Oaks at 2651 Kipling, joining an array of developing restaurants along the Kirby corridor, including Seven, First Watch and Duo.
Heights location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina opens Nov. 8
Goode Co. Restaurants is bringing the third location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina to the Heights on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Caroline Fontenot) Goode Co. Restaurants is bringing the third location of Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina to the Heights on Nov. 8. Located at 1801 Yale St., Houston, the...
houstoncitybook.com
Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day
IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
hellowoodlands.com
Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3
CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
Popshelf opens Tomball-area location
Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
fox26houston.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Someone who purchased a ticket in Houston for the record-breaking Powerball jackpot drawing is $1 million richer. A ticket sold at a convenience store matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing that was initially scheduled for Monday night. The ticket was purchased...
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
Kelsey-Seybold announces plans for new West University-area clinic
Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, in the Vanderbilt Square Shopping Center. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold Clinic) Officials with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced Nov. 7 plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot clinic at 3003 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston, near...
fox26houston.com
'They don’t care,' residents at senior living apartment complex feeling trapped; elevator broken for months
HOUSTON - Residents at the Life at Sterling Woods Apartments, a senior living complex reached out to FOX 26, saying they’re being mistreated. They tell us, their elevator has been out-of-service for almost two months. "They’re not taking care of us, they’re not doing the right thing for us,"...
Friendswood capital improvement projects scheduled for completion in spring 2023
The city of Friendswood has made progress on construction of Fire Station No. 2 and the public safety building. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Friendswood has several capital improvement projects underway and estimated for completion this spring. The city’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias provided updates on the projects...
