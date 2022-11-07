ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Community Impact Houston

Talyard Brewing Co. breaks ground in Imperial

Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a new production and tap room facility planned for an opening in Imperial. (Courtesy Talyard Brewing Co.) Talyard Brewing Co. has broken ground on a 15,000-square-foot production and taproom facility in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. The brewery broke ground Nov. 7 on...
SUGAR LAND, TX
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Estate on over 20 Acres Resort-like Grounds with over 14,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space in Magnolia Texas Seeking $8.95 Million

38262 Windy Ridge Trail Home in Magnolia, Texas for Sale. 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, Magnolia, Texas is a sprawling home set on 20+ac resort-like grounds with features includes twin wrought-iron staircases, custom chandeliers, 2-story library, games room plus pub and more. This Home in Magnolia offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, please contact Ellisa Carswell (Phone: 281-609-6468) at Carswell Real Estate Co. Inc for full support and perfect service.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105

The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan company leaving, will lay off 50

Bryan, TX (FOX44) – A bio-tech company based in Bryan has announced it will be closing its local facility and laying off 50 employees. The company, iBio, Inc, which describes itself as an “AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies” has announced it will be moving to San Diego to operate out of a new Drug Discovery Center.
BRYAN, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Co-Owner of Popular Heights Thai Eatery to Open Upscale Restaurant in River Oaks

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, co-owner of Kin Dee in the Heights, has announced that she is opening a new, upscale Thai restaurant called MaKiin (pronounced Ma-kin) in Spring 2023. It will be on the ground level of luxury high-rise Hanover River Oaks at 2651 Kipling, joining an array of developing restaurants along the Kirby corridor, including Seven, First Watch and Duo.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Asian Fusion serving Japanese, Chinese specialties on Woodlands Parkway

Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) Uptown Asian Fusion opened at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste. 250, The Woodlands, in August. Uptown Asian Fusion serves classic Asian cuisine, such as sushi, soup, General Tso’s chicken, noodles and rice. 281-651-2542. www.uptownasianfusion.kwickmenu.com. A resident of the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MIX 92-5

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
TEXAS STATE
hellowoodlands.com

Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3

CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf opens Tomball-area location

Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Someone who purchased a ticket in Houston for the record-breaking Powerball jackpot drawing is $1 million richer. A ticket sold at a convenience store matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing that was initially scheduled for Monday night. The ticket was purchased...
HOUSTON, TX
