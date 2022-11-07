Residents in Virginia had quite a sight when a “mysterious fireball” lit up the sky in the morning hours of Monday (November 7th). According to The State, the fireball was actually from NASA. The space organization revealed that it had launched a spacecraft off the Virginia coast, the S.S. Sally Ride. The spacecraft was launched at 5:32 a.m. from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island. It is named after the first American woman to ever go to space. The spacecraft is carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

