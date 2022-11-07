Read full article on original website
Multiple records broken by fishermen across Virginia, including 1st-ever saugeye record
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Talk about a catch of the day. Some Virginia fishermen are going above and beyond with their recent reel-ins. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is applauding a gentleman for catching the first-ever state record saugeye!. Michael Miller, from Nathalie, Virginia, landed a 6lb Saugeye...
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring storms to Central VA, how VDOT is preparing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading our way and will have a dramatic impact on our weather, bringing significant rainfall, strong winds, and even the possibility of tornadoes. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), they expect rain to move into Central Virginia Thursday night...
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
First comes Nicole, then comes the cold
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The tundra and tropics will clash dramatically over our heads Friday, bringing a windy, soggy transition between a recent quick burst of summerlike warmth and a coming surge of winterlike cold for Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Nicole impacts to be seen in Virginia by Friday with cold weather to follow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Nicole is currently a tropical storm (as of the 8:00 a.m. NHC advisory) and is forecast to strengthen. Florida is preparing for a hurricane landfall, but after landfall, Nicole will likely swing towards the east coast. Heavy rain and gusty showers are likely in Virginia by Friday.
Virginia oaks in danger
There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
Early snow is prompting Utah ski resorts to open days, weeks before schedule
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some ski resorts are opening early because of all the snow. Solitude Mountain Resort on Nov. 4 announced it would be opening the following Friday, Nov. 11 -- a week earlier than planned. It's their earliest opening day they've had since 2013. The resort...
Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race
Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
‘Fireball’ Lights Up Skies All Along the Eastern Seaboard
Residents in Virginia had quite a sight when a “mysterious fireball” lit up the sky in the morning hours of Monday (November 7th). According to The State, the fireball was actually from NASA. The space organization revealed that it had launched a spacecraft off the Virginia coast, the S.S. Sally Ride. The spacecraft was launched at 5:32 a.m. from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island. It is named after the first American woman to ever go to space. The spacecraft is carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
BBB: How to avoid voicemail scams
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia is warning the public against voicemail scams. The BBB says this can happen when a company’s voicemail is hacked and scammers take advantage of customers, whether they pose as company employees or someone else. “We see a lot...
Pinpoint Weather: Remnants of Nicole arrive tonight
The forecast track of this cyclone has the center of Nicole directly over Western Virginia on Friday evening. The rain is expected to begin after sunset tonight and linger into Friday and last all day. Flooding is possible with this event as there may be as much as 3” or more in some locations.
Election results: Four Virginia races to watch in the 2022 midterm election
(WFXR) — The polls have officially closed in the Commonwealth and WFXR is keeping an eye on election results for key races in the area. Roanoke City Council All 2022 midterm election area races can be found here Virginia’s Fifth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Sixth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Ninth District Congressional Race WFXR News […]
Rep. Spanberger wins reelection in Virginia
Democrat Abigail Spanberger wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected.
How will votes be counted in Virginia? Here are 3 things to know.
NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day is upon us in Virginia and you may have some questions about how the votes will be counted once the polls close. There are no state-wide races in Virginia this year, but all 11 of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.
Rep. Wittman wins reelection in Virginia
Wittman has represented the 1st District since 2008, winning by at least 10 points in every election under the old maps.
What Democrats & Republicans are saying about the results of 3 key Va. congressional races
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, Democratic incumbents held onto their seats in two out of three competitive and closely watched congressional races that had been seen as potential bellwethers. Republicans had been hoping to flip the seats from blue to red. In Virginia's 7th District, incumbent...
