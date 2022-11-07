ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is thousands of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring storms to Central VA, how VDOT is preparing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading our way and will have a dramatic impact on our weather, bringing significant rainfall, strong winds, and even the possibility of tornadoes. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), they expect rain to move into Central Virginia Thursday night...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

First comes Nicole, then comes the cold

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The tundra and tropics will clash dramatically over our heads Friday, bringing a windy, soggy transition between a recent quick burst of summerlike warmth and a coming surge of winterlike cold for Southwest and Southside Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia oaks in danger

There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race

Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Fireball’ Lights Up Skies All Along the Eastern Seaboard

Residents in Virginia had quite a sight when a “mysterious fireball” lit up the sky in the morning hours of Monday (November 7th). According to The State, the fireball was actually from NASA. The space organization revealed that it had launched a spacecraft off the Virginia coast, the S.S. Sally Ride. The spacecraft was launched at 5:32 a.m. from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island. It is named after the first American woman to ever go to space. The spacecraft is carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

BBB: How to avoid voicemail scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia is warning the public against voicemail scams. The BBB says this can happen when a company’s voicemail is hacked and scammers take advantage of customers, whether they pose as company employees or someone else. “We see a lot...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Remnants of Nicole arrive tonight

The forecast track of this cyclone has the center of Nicole directly over Western Virginia on Friday evening. The rain is expected to begin after sunset tonight and linger into Friday and last all day. Flooding is possible with this event as there may be as much as 3” or more in some locations.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Election results: Four Virginia races to watch in the 2022 midterm election

(WFXR) — The polls have officially closed in the Commonwealth and WFXR is keeping an eye on election results for key races in the area. Roanoke City Council All 2022 midterm election area races can be found here Virginia’s Fifth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Sixth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Ninth District Congressional Race WFXR News […]
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

How will votes be counted in Virginia? Here are 3 things to know.

NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day is upon us in Virginia and you may have some questions about how the votes will be counted once the polls close. There are no state-wide races in Virginia this year, but all 11 of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election.
VIRGINIA STATE

