Mirabito ‘Round Up’ for American Heart Assoc.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Customers at Mirabito convenience stores are supporting efforts to combat heart disease which, despite the COVID pandemic, is still the number 1 cause of death in the US.

For a second time, Mirabito is holding a “Round Up” campaign for the American Heart Association at its 109 locations this entire month.

During the initial go-round, customers contributed $44,000 which the Heart Association used to fund local research including a professor at Binghamton University.

AHA Chapter Executive Director Franklin Fry says, “Right now, the American Heart Association is currently funding half a million dollars worth of research right here in the Southern Tier and Central New York. Binghamton University has been one of our steadfast fundees for local research. We’re thrilled that this kind of work can happen because of promotions like Mirabito’s.”

Fry says 80 percent of heart disease cases are preventable through lifestyle choices such a proper diet and exercise and not smoking.

And he suggests people regularly check their blood pressure and don’t delay routine medical appointments.

The money raised at Mirabito through November 30th will support the Southern Tier Heart Walk which is scheduled for Sunday April 23rd at Otsiningo Park.

For more information, go to southerntierheartwalk.org .

