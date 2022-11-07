ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ star Matt Amodio with new announcement among Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on “Jeopardy!” and back with a new announcement. The “Jeopardy!” champion made his return to the show on the Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, Amodio played a no-stakes exhibition game against 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 23-game winner Mattea Roach. On Thursday, he will compete in the tournament semifinals, playing against two winners of the quarterfinals.
