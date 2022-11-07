ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year.

Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences will run consecutive to each other for a total of 18 months in jail, the DA’s office said.

Epps was indicted in June 2022 for stealing a minivan from a local business in Elmira in May.

