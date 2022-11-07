ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Police issue updates on search for Spanish Fork juveniles

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials released new details and a photo Thursday in the search for two apparent runaway juveniles. “Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley were seen at 4 a.m. Thursday at a business near 1700 S. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City,” says a press release posted just after 6 p.m. on social media by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Spanish Fork police.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho

On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
PAYSON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Search continues for 2 Spanish Fork runaways; 3rd found safe in Idaho

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues for two Spanish Fork teens, believed to be runaways, after a third missing teen was found safe in Idaho. Still missing are 13-year-old Elijah Seeley and 14-year-old Katiana Peterson, according to Spanish Fork police. Seeley is 5...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place

LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
LEHI, UT
utahstories.com

Homeless Victimized By Criminals at Gail Miller Shelter

According to area business owners, the homeless who are attempting to work and get off the streets are falling victim to homeless predators. Salt Lake City, UT —Bob Danielson and his brother Tom own and operate a munitions manufacturing facility just West of the Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center. Danielson has sympathized and aided some of the homeless individuals who have become tenants at the facility, but Danielson is appalled by how the homeless individuals, especially those who are seeking to improve their situation are being preyed upon and ending up worse off than when they first arrived at the center.
Gephardt Daily

Teenage girl critically injured after being struck by car in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl struck by a car Wednesday morning in Centerville has been transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray. Centerville police and South Davis Metro Fire and EMT workers were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. to 2025 N....
CENTERVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy