Gephardt Daily
Police issue updates on search for Spanish Fork juveniles
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials released new details and a photo Thursday in the search for two apparent runaway juveniles. “Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley were seen at 4 a.m. Thursday at a business near 1700 S. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City,” says a press release posted just after 6 p.m. on social media by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Spanish Fork police.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek help recovering historic items missing since 2013
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help recovering historic items missing for nearly a decade. The police museum items went missing on May 15, 2013 when they were displayed during an awards ceremony...
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile jail break reported in South Salt Lake, one nabbed, another at large.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles absconded from juvenile detention in South Salt Lake late Wednesday morning, with one recovered, the other still at large. The two females were in custody at a state juvenile facility at 177 Price Avenue when a fire...
Case dismissed against Jacob City Fire suspect
Criminal charges have been dropped against a man who said a generator malfunction caused the 4,000+ acre Jacob City Fire.
Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
Gephardt Daily
Payson police seek owner of ‘weird dog’
PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”. The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy. “Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says....
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
Gephardt Daily
Lehi police issue shelter-in-place order during standoff with woman threatening to harm herself
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents in a Lehi neighborhood were asked to shelter in place for about two hours Monday night while police negotiated with an intoxicated woman threatening to harm herself. Lehi police responded at 8:28 p.m. to a home near 2300 West and...
Investigation ongoing for Centerville auto-pedestrian accident involving 16-year-old teen
A 16-year-old teen was struck by an SUV while crossing a marked crosswalk in the area of 2000 north main street in Centerville around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
2 previously missing Spanish Fork teens found safe in Murray, police say
The Utah County Sheriff's Office has reported that Elijah Seeley, 13, and Katiana Peterson, 14, who have been missing since Nov. 4, have been found safe in Murray by Utah Transit Authority Police late last night.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 2 SLCPD officers on leave after shootings that critically injured man who allegedly reached for weapon
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City Police officers are on paid administration and investigations are underway after the officer-involved shooting of a man who police say had reached for a weapon. This investigation started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded...
Gephardt Daily
Search continues for 2 Spanish Fork runaways; 3rd found safe in Idaho
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues for two Spanish Fork teens, believed to be runaways, after a third missing teen was found safe in Idaho. Still missing are 13-year-old Elijah Seeley and 14-year-old Katiana Peterson, according to Spanish Fork police. Seeley is 5...
Man indicted after fatal Draper dump truck crash
The driver a dump truck that allegedly struck an SUV in Draper in November 2021, killing a woman, now faces multiple charges in court.
Gephardt Daily
Passenger arrested after stolen Audi hits bus, 2 other vehicles in Midvale; driver at large
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male passenger was arrested and a female driver remains at large after Unified police attempted a stolen vehicle traffic stop Tuesday morning and the Audi fled the scene. The incident started just after 9:30 a.m. when officers noticed the stolen...
Gephardt Daily
Dump truck driver charged after 2021 collision that killed Draper woman
DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Nearly a year after the traffic accident death of a 78-year-old woman, the driver who struck her SUV with a dump truck, causing it to roll down a steep hill and eject her, is being charged in her death. The victim...
Gephardt Daily
One person hospitalized with critical injuries after officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is reported to be in critical but stable condition after an officer-involved critical incident Tuesday morning in the East Central neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Police responded after calls for assistance from a mental health crisis team....
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place
LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
utahstories.com
Homeless Victimized By Criminals at Gail Miller Shelter
According to area business owners, the homeless who are attempting to work and get off the streets are falling victim to homeless predators. Salt Lake City, UT —Bob Danielson and his brother Tom own and operate a munitions manufacturing facility just West of the Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center. Danielson has sympathized and aided some of the homeless individuals who have become tenants at the facility, but Danielson is appalled by how the homeless individuals, especially those who are seeking to improve their situation are being preyed upon and ending up worse off than when they first arrived at the center.
ksl.com
Man convicted of killing boy in DUI crash doesn't believe alcohol was only factor
UTAH STATE PRISON — Carl "CJ" Wayne Johnson doesn't deny he hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in a crosswalk in 2019 while driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. But the Salt Lake man doesn't believe alcohol was the only factor in the tragic incident. "I...
Gephardt Daily
Teenage girl critically injured after being struck by car in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl struck by a car Wednesday morning in Centerville has been transported in critical condition to Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray. Centerville police and South Davis Metro Fire and EMT workers were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. to 2025 N....
