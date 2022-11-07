ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

The fears of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shareholders and fans are confirmed. Elon Musk, the CEO of the famous manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is paying a hefty price for his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. And unsurprisingly, Tesla is paying the price. The billionaire...
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
CNBC

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff he sold Tesla stock to save the social network

Elon Musk told Twitter staff at an all hands meeting he sold Tesla shares to "save" the social network. Musk is making sweeping changes at the social media business after acquiring it in a contentious deal for $44 billion in late October. Among other things, Musk wants Twitter to get...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk’s Mass Twitter Layoffs Spur Legal Headaches

Elon Musk’s journey as owner of Twitter was fraught from the beginning. But, after seven months of negotiations and a lawsuit, he’s now officially in charge of the microblogging platform and is facing a new wave of headaches. There are legal threats over mass layoffs, advertisers fleeing the platform and widespread backlash after his proclamation that blue checks would cost $20 per month — which Musk lowered to $8 after a public exchange with author Stephen King (whose response was, “Fuck that, they should pay me”).
CALIFORNIA STATE

