Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Elon Musk's lawyers say the billionaire's over $50 billion Tesla compensation plan is justified. Musk faces a trial in November over a lawsuit from an investor regarding his 2018 pay package. The pay plan is structured around Tesla's performance goals and includes over 100 million stock options. Elon Musk's lawyers...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk that Twitter's new paid-for verified accounts are annoying him
Mark Cuban told Elon Musk that Twitter's new paid-for verified accounts were annoying him. He told Twitter's new owner that he spent "too much time" muting newly verified accounts. Cuban said he was attempting "to make my verified mentions useful again." Mark Cuban has told Elon Musk that Twitter's new...
Twitter layoffs are exposing a Silicon Valley culture war between anti– and pro–Elon Musk tech workers
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and subsequent layoffs are exposing a cultural divide in Silicon Valley. Twitter’s chaotic past couple of weeks kicked off with new owner Elon Musk riding in with a corny joke and a beheaded sink. It’s now ending with layoffs of nearly half of Twitter’s workforce.
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for laying off 11,000 Meta staff, but Elon Musk didn't say sorry to Twitter workers who lost their jobs
Meta announced 11,000 job cuts, equating to 13% of its workforce, on Wednesday. The layoffs come just days after Elon Musk sent blunt emails to half of Twitter's workforce. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his decision to cut jobs, unlike Twitter's new owner. More than 11,000 Meta employees are losing...
Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders
The fears of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shareholders and fans are confirmed. Elon Musk, the CEO of the famous manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is paying a hefty price for his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. And unsurprisingly, Tesla is paying the price. The billionaire...
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
Ex-Meta and Twitter employees are destigmatizing their layoffs on TikTok: ‘It’s time to find a new dream’
Laid-off Meta and Twitter workers are turning to social media for connections and opportunities, sharing their experiences on TikTok.
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Elon Musk starts layoffs at Twitter shortly after an email went out telling employees cuts would start the next day
Elon Musk began to terminate employees late Thursday, several people told Insider. Access to work platforms was suddenly cut off for many at Twitter, making it clear they'd been let go. The move came just hours after an email went out telling workers to expect layoffs to begin Friday. Twitter...
CNBC
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff he sold Tesla stock to save the social network
Elon Musk told Twitter staff at an all hands meeting he sold Tesla shares to "save" the social network. Musk is making sweeping changes at the social media business after acquiring it in a contentious deal for $44 billion in late October. Among other things, Musk wants Twitter to get...
Elon Musk’s Mass Twitter Layoffs Spur Legal Headaches
Elon Musk’s journey as owner of Twitter was fraught from the beginning. But, after seven months of negotiations and a lawsuit, he’s now officially in charge of the microblogging platform and is facing a new wave of headaches. There are legal threats over mass layoffs, advertisers fleeing the platform and widespread backlash after his proclamation that blue checks would cost $20 per month — which Musk lowered to $8 after a public exchange with author Stephen King (whose response was, “Fuck that, they should pay me”).
