Montclair, NJ

Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave in NJ: Update

Progress in NJ towards recognising menstruation.(AJ_Watt/iStock) Since the dawn of time women have menstruated. This is nothing new, but recognizing it and addressing it as a basic human need, that part is new. For ages, genders have debated over menstruation being something to acknowledge as a society.
CBS Philly

Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)

So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
CLARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ
94.5 PST

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections

While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Monthly

How NJ Medical Schools Are Striving to Increase Student Diversity

When Dr. Robert L. Johnson graduated from medical school in 1972, the only Black people in the audience were his family, his girlfriend and her family. Johnson was the only Black student in his class at the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. “It had always been my...
New Jersey 101.5

Who owns the most land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Establishing Task Force to Help Address Public School Staff Shortages Across New Jersey

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
NEW JERSEY STATE

