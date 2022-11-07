Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Paid Menstrual Leave in NJ: Update
Progress in NJ towards recognising menstruation.(AJ_Watt/iStock) Since the dawn of time women have menstruated. This is nothing new, but recognizing it and addressing it as a basic human need, that part is new. For ages, genders have debated over menstruation being something to acknowledge as a society.
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?
As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign
RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine
WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections
While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
Did a loved one just die? NJ trying to stop ‘death deals’ harassment
A growing number of New Jersey residents grieving the loss of a family member are reporting being contacted, and in some cases harassed, by companies offering inheritance advances for a fee after a loved one has passed. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit the solicitation...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs resolution designating National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey now recognizes the second week in November as National Apprenticeship Week following the governor’s signature of Assemblyman Parker Space’s resolution. Apprenticeship programs combine classroom instruction with on-the-job paid training to build a pipeline of highly-qualified workers who can then use their industry-recognized...
New Jersey Monthly
How NJ Medical Schools Are Striving to Increase Student Diversity
When Dr. Robert L. Johnson graduated from medical school in 1972, the only Black people in the audience were his family, his girlfriend and her family. Johnson was the only Black student in his class at the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. “It had always been my...
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Was it criminal? NJ law enforcement investigates major voting machine mess-up
The investigation into the voting machine snafu in Mercer County continues, and it may be several days or longer before we know exactly what happened, and why those machines were not able to tabulate votes on Election Day, forcing poll workers to hand out sharpies and paper ballots to voters.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Who owns the most land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Establishing Task Force to Help Address Public School Staff Shortages Across New Jersey
With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
NBC New York
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
