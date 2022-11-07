ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
FORESTVILLE, MD
17-year-old injured in NW DC shooting, police searching for teen

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital after allegedly being shot by another teenager in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. Now, police are searching for the person responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street after receiving a report of...
WASHINGTON, DC
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man dies from injuries after shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening, sparking a homicide investigation for the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Quarles Street Northeast, off of Kenilworth Avenue Northeast and nearby the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in the area.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
