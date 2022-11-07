Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to life plus 125 years in prison for fatal shooting in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 39-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole plus 125 years in prison for fatally shooting a man while his parents watched in Charles County. On June 15, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to Shawnee Lane in Waldorf after reports of a shooting....
Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
Fairfax judge vacates double murder conviction of woman accused of killing mom and sister for money
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's prosecutor is promising to retry Megan Hargan in the deaths of her mother and sister inside a McLean home, after a judge overturned her conviction, citing juror misconduct. On Wednesday, Fairfax County Judge Brett Kassabian vacated Hargan's first-degree double murder conviction in the...
'Shocking' | Neighbors react to suspected self-defense shooting at Oakton home
OAKTON, Va. — There are still questions surrounding a deadly shooting outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any new details as of Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's when officers responded to a report of...
17-year-old injured in NW DC shooting, police searching for teen
WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old was sent to the hospital after allegedly being shot by another teenager in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. Now, police are searching for the person responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 5th Street after receiving a report of...
Police: Shooting investigation leads K9 officers to discover body in Silver Spring woods
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland Wednesday night. Editor's Note: The video above covers a separate shooting investigation that occurred earlier in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police...
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
Court: Virginia man facing 20 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud with family members
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 28-year-old Fredericksburg, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to obtain pandemic unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to court documents, from around May 2020 through about January 2022, Eric Wilhoit, II, conspired with his siblings, Odyssey Wilhoit, 23, and Jeremiah...
Vigil held for La Plata 23-year-old killed in La Plata attack
LA PLATA, Md. — On Friday, Nov. 4, four people were shot and killed inside a home in La Plata, Maryland. One of them was Jovon Watson. He was 23 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. "I want people to remember how much good he...
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
Widow of slain security guard wants answers after her husband was killed confronting alleged shoplifter
OXON HILL, Md. — A deadly shooting at a grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband, and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte Tate knew something was wrong Friday when she didn't get her hourly text from her husband, a 43-year-old security guard working at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Former student pleads guilty after shooting 15-year-old classmate at Montgomery County high school
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A former student at a Montgomery County high school pleaded guilty Monday to shooting a fellow classmate in a bathroom stall while surrounded by a group of teens, according to Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy. Defendant Steven Alston, who is now 18, pled guilty...
Arlington Fire Department investigates small series of explosions
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington Fire Department has opened an investigation into a series of small explosions that destroyed a privately owned outdoor library and damaged an amphitheater this week. On Wednesday, the fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street for a reported fire outside.
Lengthy prison sentences for Maryland couple in submarine secrets case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Citing the “great danger” that a Navy engineer and his wife posed to U.S. security, a federal judge gave both of them lengthy prison terms Wednesday for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they thought was a representative of a foreign government.
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
Man dies from injuries after shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening, sparking a homicide investigation for the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Quarles Street Northeast, off of Kenilworth Avenue Northeast and nearby the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in the area.
