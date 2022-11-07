ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

‘Taste of the Tier’ supports CF foundation

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An organization that’s made significant progress in addressing a debilitating genetic disease is raising funds by celebrating our region’s culinary delights.

The Central New York chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is holding its 26th annual “Taste of the Tier” event at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Binghamton on Thursday.

It features 20 restaurants, bakeries, breweries and wineries with samples of the best the Southern Tier has to offer.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that impacts the lungs, pancreas and other organs.

Research funding from the CF Foundation helped to develop a new drug called Trikafta which helps those with CF clear mucus from their lungs.

Development Manager for the CNY chapter Sarah Touey says just a few decades ago, a cystic fibrosis diagnosis in newborns typically meant the child wouldn’t live until adulthood.

“At the time of their diagnosis, it was pretty grim. A lot of families would just hope for the next birthday to come. The life expectancy was very short for those living with cystic fibrosis. And now, we’re happy to say that it’s in the 50’s, but we’re not going to stop there.”

Touey says the number of Americans living with CF has increased from over 30,000 to over 40,000, again due to longer life expectancies.

Taste of the Tier begins at 5:30 Thursday.

In addition to the culinary samples, there will be a deejay and silent auction.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here .

