Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player is $100,000 richer after purchasing a “200X” Scratchers game.
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N’ Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery .Powerball jackpot rises to record-breaking $1.9 billion after no winner
“$100,000!” he said. “You don’t win that just every day. I just got lucky, I guess.”
The winner went on to say he plans to use the money to buy a house.
The Missouri Lottery said “200X” is a $20 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million.
