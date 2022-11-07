ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player is $100,000 richer after purchasing a “200X” Scratchers game.

The ticket was purchased at the Stop N’ Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery .

“$100,000!” he said. “You don’t win that just every day. I just got lucky, I guess.”

The winner went on to say he plans to use the money to buy a house.

The Missouri Lottery said “200X” is a $20 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million.

