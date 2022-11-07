ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 241 ‘Coaching Change’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have “parted ways” with head coach Frank Reich.

In his place, the team brought in JEFF SATURDAY?!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Reich’s firing.

The duo then dives into the Saturday hire (13:48) and explores the future of the team.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s matchup with the Raiders.

