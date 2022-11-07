ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tejanonation.net

The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23

Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio city councilman admits to being in car crash, doesn’t ‘really remember it’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry on Wednesday made his first public statement since sources confirmed he was involved in a hit-and-run crash. “I was in a car crash on Sunday. I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it,” Perry said in the statement. “The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I’m very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I’m fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food

Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
flicksandfood.com

Pearl’s Favorite Italian Hangout Spot is Now Doing a Full Lunch Service

Pearl’s Favorite Italian Restaurant is Introducing a Full-Service Lunch this Week After Chef Robbie Nowlin’s Success Reimagining the Restaurant’s Dinner Menu Earlier this Fall. This week, Pearl’s favorite Italian hangout spot — Arrosta — will introduce a robust full-service lunch for diners craving classic “Comfort Italian” dishes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dead after fiery crash in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and a man were killed Thursday morning following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say. Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

