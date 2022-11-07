Read full article on original website
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
San Antonio comedian Larry Garza to enter hospice care amid cancer battle
He's discussed his cancer battle in his stand-up.
'Outside the box'; Biscuits are taken to another level at this San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — A University of Texas at San Antonio graduate had a vision to start a company built on biscuits. He said that nine out of ten people told him he was crazy and it wouldn’t make it in the Alamo City. Now, he’s gotten national attention.
Free family-friendly festival and welcome walk to take place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The second annual Welcome Walk & Festival will take place in San Antonio on Saturday. The free festival celebrates the journey and cultural heritage of immigrants and refugees who have made San Antonio their home. “For more than 300 years, San Antonio has been a city...
The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23
Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
San Antonio city councilman admits to being in car crash, doesn’t ‘really remember it’
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry on Wednesday made his first public statement since sources confirmed he was involved in a hit-and-run crash. “I was in a car crash on Sunday. I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it,” Perry said in the statement. “The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I’m very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I’m fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”
Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food
Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
Pearl’s Favorite Italian Hangout Spot is Now Doing a Full Lunch Service
Pearl’s Favorite Italian Restaurant is Introducing a Full-Service Lunch this Week After Chef Robbie Nowlin’s Success Reimagining the Restaurant’s Dinner Menu Earlier this Fall. This week, Pearl’s favorite Italian hangout spot — Arrosta — will introduce a robust full-service lunch for diners craving classic “Comfort Italian” dishes...
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
17 San Antonio restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies
Veterans and active-duty military need to bring a valid ID!
Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day
The deals range from drink discounts at a craft brewery to free meals at several chain restaurants.
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry arrested, says he doesn't plan to resign
Perry told reporters that he doesn't remember what happened on Sunday but didn't explain why he can't recall.
Reward increased for information on soldier's murder, someone in San Angelo may have information
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the New Year's Day 2021 murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell has been increased to up to $50,000. According to...
Two dead after fiery crash in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A woman and a man were killed Thursday morning following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say. Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
Christmas in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Antonio this year? This post covers Christmas San Antonio 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Antonio, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
