CNET

October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Fox Business

Economy, rising prices top concerns as voters head to the polls

The economy and rising prices remain top concerns among voters, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. The survey, published Oct. 20, found that 79% of voters described the economy as being "very important" in making their decision about how to cast their ballot in the midterm elections. That figure is up 2% from August and 1% from March.
CBS Minnesota

Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down

Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street Thursday morning after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 156 points, or 4%, to 3,905 as of 10:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 872 points, or 3%, to 33, 385 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 5.6%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Cheddar News

Wall Street Climbs Ahead of Election Day, Inflation Data

American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Stocks rose Monday on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market.
CNN

Inflation cools much more than expected in October

Minneapolis CNN Business — Americans and the Federal Reserve got some welcome news Thursday on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January. The...
morningbrew.com

Inflation cools in October in a hopeful sign that price growth has peaked

Like edibles, interest rate hikes take a while to kick in. But when they do, you can definitely feel the effects. Yesterday’s inflation report showed that US consumer price growth came in lower than expected in October and dropped from the month before. It’s a hopeful sign that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s rate hikes, paired with easing supply chain snags, are starting to cool off inflation.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Economists: Inflation May Have Peaked

CPI slipped to 7.7% in October, the smallest YOY increase since January. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.7% — slower than the 7.9% expected by economists. Core inflation — rose 6.3% over the past 12 months. The shelter index rose 0.8%, its largest monthly...
The Associated Press

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
