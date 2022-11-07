Read full article on original website
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Top economist Justin Wolfers says these 4 things show that inflation is coming down for real this time
The story behind inflation peaking in October is “becoming clearer,” as the latest CPI report gives hope for an improved U.S. economy.
October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the...
Economy, rising prices top concerns as voters head to the polls
The economy and rising prices remain top concerns among voters, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. The survey, published Oct. 20, found that 79% of voters described the economy as being "very important" in making their decision about how to cast their ballot in the midterm elections. That figure is up 2% from August and 1% from March.
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says 'true' US inflation may have cooled to below 4% - and points to falling rental prices and slowing wage growth as proof
The rampant inflation that has roiled the US economy this year may be fading, Paul Krugman said. The Nobel Prize-winning economist pointed to a cooling rental market and slowing wage growth. Underlying inflation may have dropped as low as 3%, Krugman said. Sliding rental prices and slowing wage growth suggest...
Little sign of relief expected in October US inflation data
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause to ease up in its drive to slow price increases by steadily raising interest rates. The Labor Department is expected to report Thursday that consumer prices jumped 8%...
Wall Street surges and dollar tumbles as US inflation rate drops to 7.7% – as it happened
Dollar slides and stocks rally in New York on hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate rises
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street Thursday morning after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 156 points, or 4%, to 3,905 as of 10:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 872 points, or 3%, to 33, 385 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 5.6%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Inflation Drops Sharply in Another Win for Joe Biden, Democrats
Some economists were cautiously optimistic that the White House's predictions of a transitory period of inflation were turning out to be true.
The economy was a big concern for voters. Thursday’s inflation report likely won’t help
Minneapolis CNN — The economy was top of mind for voters in the midterm elections, exit polls showed, adding even more weight to a highly anticipated inflation report due out on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index for October, which measures the change in price of everything from pork chops...
Inflation falls to 7.7% in October in sign price pressures are easing
Annual inflation slowed to 7.7% in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, a sign that the price pressures that have wracked the economy over the past year may be starting to ease.
Wall Street Climbs Ahead of Election Day, Inflation Data
American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Stocks rose Monday on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of US inflation data
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields posted their largest one-day fall so far this month on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due out Thursday, and the results of the U.S. midterm elections.
Inflation cools much more than expected in October
Minneapolis CNN Business — Americans and the Federal Reserve got some welcome news Thursday on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January. The...
Inflation cools in October in a hopeful sign that price growth has peaked
Like edibles, interest rate hikes take a while to kick in. But when they do, you can definitely feel the effects. Yesterday’s inflation report showed that US consumer price growth came in lower than expected in October and dropped from the month before. It’s a hopeful sign that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s rate hikes, paired with easing supply chain snags, are starting to cool off inflation.
Economists: Inflation May Have Peaked
CPI slipped to 7.7% in October, the smallest YOY increase since January. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.7% — slower than the 7.9% expected by economists. Core inflation — rose 6.3% over the past 12 months. The shelter index rose 0.8%, its largest monthly...
Inflation Cools in October: What the Experts Are Saying
The October CPI report was a small win for the Fed ... and a big win for the stock market.
