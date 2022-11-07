City Treasurer Conyears-Ervin Offers Help to Borrowers Applying for President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
blockclubchicago.org
Voters Want To Reopen City’s Closed Mental Health Clinics. An Alderperson Says She’ll Use Momentum To Revive Stalled Plan
ALBANY PARK — Voters in three Chicago wards resoundingly backed a referendum to expand mental health care in the city, and Albany Park’s alderperson wants to use that momentum to revive her stalled plan to give more resources to city-run clinics. Tuesday’s ballot asked Chicagoans in the 6th,...
blockclubchicago.org
Lunch Staff Shortages Persist At CPS As One Of Its Top Schools Is Unable To Feed All Students For First Time
CHICAGO — A Chicago school was unable to feed all its students at one point last month — and other schools have also seen issues with their lunchrooms. Rickey Harris, Whitney Young Magnet High School principal, said at an Oct. 19 local school council meeting that cafeteria staff were unable to feed all students one day because of an unforeseen staff shortage. Three out of the five cafeteria workers had unexpectedly called off, leaving two workers to prep and cook the school’s lunch with no backup, Harris said.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Chicago public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
University of Chicago professor's research on former inmates earns MacArthur 'genius' grant
CHICAGO (CBS) – A felon in Illinois can't even host a game of bingo. That's just one of the laws on the state's books that affect people leaving prison.A Chicago researcher is looking for solutions to the ways society cares for convicts. CBS 2's Lauren Victory told us about how his big project just got a huge boost.Life on the inside means missing celebrations, but getting out is no party, as evidenced by the decades-long analysis of University of Chicago sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller."I follow people that nobody cares about," Miller said.His life's work documents 250 inmates from the day...
stljewishlight.org
Chicago suspended a principal who downplayed a senior’s Nazi costume. Jewish students say it’s not enough.
(JTA) — Students at one of Chicago’s most selective public high schools are calling for improved Holocaust education after a classmate goose-stepped across the stage of a Halloween costume contest while wearing a German military uniform. The principal of Jones College Prep, which draws high-performing students from across...
CTA hosting job fair at Olive-Harvey College to hire bus drivers, mechanics
You don't need a commercial driver's license to apply. Qualified applicants will get paid training.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
City officials sound off following WGN Investigates report on deficiencies within CPD’s mental health program
The veteran cop sought therapy outside of the department to deal with her mental health ordeal.
fox32chicago.com
Student brings loaded gun to Evanston Township High School
A student reportedly brought a loaded gun to Evanston Township High School. This is the third time in 11 months a gun has been reported at the school.
fox32chicago.com
Men jump on school bus, hurl anti-Semitic slurs at Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four men jumped onto a bus filled with students from a local Orthodox Jewish school and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at them Wednesday. According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a school bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
sdstandardnow.com
Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.
Editor’s note: My daughter Emily was born and raised in Rapid City. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with an honors degree in economics, she embarked on a career in corporate management, most recently at the Chicago office of Stripe, an international financial services corporation. As part of the mass layoffs sweeping the tech world, she wrote this piece, published yesterday in The Chicago Tribune, which is also the source of the above photo. She is the author of Make Me the Boss: Surviving as A Millennial Manager in the Corporate World - John Tsitrian.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
State ranks 3 local schools as ‘exemplary’
Three local elementary schools received the coveted “exemplary” rating from the Illinois State Board of Education in the state’s recently released school report card. Hollywood School, Brook Park School and Congress Park School all received the exemplary rating for ranking in the top 10 percent of Illinois public schools.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
Chicago Defender
Chicago’s Literary Champions for Education Honored at the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
A spacious black-walled theatre room held cold, white LED lights that backdropped visitors in the City Lit Theater on Bryn Mawr Ave. The ethnically and generationally diverse attendees joined the 13th Chicago Literary Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Thursday to acknowledge Fuller award acceptances on behalf of larger-than-life Chicago literary legends: Ethel L. Payne, Carol Shields, and Ray Bradbury.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
Cook County Partners with Microsoft and National Able Network to Launch Free Tech Training Program for County Veterans
The 7-week program helps place veterans in tech industry jobs upon completion. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined County officials and representatives from National Able Network to announce the launch of the Chicago Cook Technology Academy (Tech Academy) today. This free 7-week program, fully funded and run by Cook County, provides veterans with critical career skills in the technology industry.
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax sale begins next week
COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
Downers Grove postal worker helps save woman's life after noticing mail piling up for days
An observant postal worker is being praised for potentially saving a woman's life.
