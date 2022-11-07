Read full article on original website
Biden speaks of 'urgent' crisis as he joins UN climate talks
US President Joe Biden arrived at UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. Global warming "is an urgent crisis", Biden said as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of COP27, where he said he would address human rights in the country with his host.
Wall Street Adds to Week's Big Gain; Crypto Falls Again
"By Stan ChoeWall Street is tacking a bit more onto its stupendous surge from a day before in Friday morning trading, keeping it on track for a strong gain for the week.The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher a day after soaring 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,674, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher, as of 10:21 a.m. Eastern time.Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its strict anti-COVID measures, which...
UN sounds hunger warning for northern Mozambique
Northern Mozambique is facing dire food shortages, the United Nations warned Friday as it appealed for funds to keep its food aid flowing to the conflict-ridden region. "We have a very serious funding shortage.
