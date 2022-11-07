Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Troy to pay tribute to military
Troy University will pay tribute to the nation’s military on Nov. 12 as it welcomes the Army Black Knights to Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Military Appreciation Game. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. Troy has a long history of service to the military and has...
Troy Messenger
Amity White signs with South Alabama
Pike County High School senior Amity White signed her letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship to the University of South Alabama on Thursday. The Lady Bulldog softball and basketball star signed her letter-of-intent alongside her family, teammates and coaches as she represented her new school with custom Nike’s featuring South Alabama’s logo.
Troy Messenger
Troy 12U football team headed to national tournament
The Troy Recreation 12U tackle football team is hitting the road on Friday to head to South Carolina for a national youth football tournament this weekend. The Troy 12U Trojans traveled to Luverne last weekend and won the Alabama State Championship at the WYFA Super Bowl. It’s the third time in the past five years that the Troy 12U team captured a championship.
Wetumpka Herald
Five Wetumpka athletes sign with college programs
The Wetumpka baseball and softball programs sent five student athletes to the college ranks on Wednesday. Wetumpka’s Ashlynn Campbell signed her National Letter of Intent with Purdue University softball, while the four other signees were each for baseball. Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew each signed NLIs with the University...
wdhn.com
New Brockton head football coach Zack Holmes resigns
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — New Brockton head football coach and athletic director Zack Holmes has resigned. Holmes has led the Gamecocks for the past four seasons leading them to a 12-29 record. The Gamecocks made it to the first round of the playoffs in his first season in...
Troy Messenger
PCES celebrates Veterans Day
Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge presented a program Thursday morning honoring America’s veterans through the years. The program began with the posting of the flags by the JROTC and the recognition of the different branches of United States military service: Coast Guard, Marines, Navy, Army and Air Force and the country’s newest branch, Space Force.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County veterans: Called to serve, remembering the positive
United States military veterans Robert Haigler and Arthur Lee Coleman, Jr. served their country with pride, and after many fulfilling years of service., each returned home to Lowndes County. Haigler served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve while attending college at Mississippi State. He joined the Army next,...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Florida A&M – Alabama State: Numbers Don’t Lie
FAMU and Alabama State both come into Saturday's game ranked in our staff poll's top five. Who will come out on top? The post Florida A&M – Alabama State: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dothan, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Ashford High School basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 11, 2022, 12:00:00. The Ashford High School basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
Troy Messenger
Joe Lampley gives back to Tuskegee University
Brundidge native Joe N. Lampley, a 1976 Dean’s List graduate of Tuskegee University, has donated $100,000 to his Alma Mater. Lampley requested that 50 percent of the donation go to the university’s athletic department and 50 percent to fund student scholarships and grants. Lampley said his Brundidge family...
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson Hoops hungry for another run in the playoffs
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season at the Tip Off Tournament in Park Crossing on Nov. 5. The Trojans lost to Pinson Valley by a score of 87-62. Jayden Spearman led the Trojans with 23 points, while Tyler Carlton had 13 points.
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib Basketball set for first season in the AHSAA
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will open up season No. 1 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) this Thursday night at home against Trinity. The Patriots are coming off their second straight AISA State Championship last season but are now entering the AHSAA, and with a completely new team.
WSFA
Garrett Coliseum renovation could include new seats, air conditioning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From rodeos to basketball games, fans go to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to be entertained, but they cannot go year-round. “It’s not air conditioned, so in here, you go late April through the whole summer, it’s 100 degrees in here,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.
Troy Messenger
JCA to host reception for trio of artists
The Johnson Center for the Arts will host a reception honoring exhibiting artists Mike Benton and Enid Probst and Donna Pickens from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. Benton grew up in Union Springs and now lives in Troy. He has long been familiar to the area...
Union Springs, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bullock County High School basketball team will have a game with Russell County High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Troy Messenger
Coming back home at suppertime
For the first time since, 2019, the curtain will go up on Alabama’s Official Folklife Play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” at the We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, remembers the first time the curtain went up...
Comments / 0