Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police

A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police.

Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said they searched the area with K-9 units and checked area hospitals for the driver, but came up empty-handed.

Anyone who can identify the motorcycle or its owner are asked to call Warrington Township Police Department at 215-343-8423.

