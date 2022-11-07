ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkGzV_0j2ANShG00
Police in Warrington are searching for the owner of an abandoned motorcycle found crashed in a Bucks County ditch on Friday. Photo Credit: Warrington Twp. Police Dept.

A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police.

Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said they searched the area with K-9 units and checked area hospitals for the driver, but came up empty-handed.

Anyone who can identify the motorcycle or its owner are asked to call Warrington Township Police Department at 215-343-8423.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman had been…
READING, PA
Daily Voice

102-Year-Old Man Hospitalized With Burns From Early Morning Maryland Fire

Neighbors and passing motorists were able to assist an elderly man out of a burning home when a fire broke outside of a Maryland home, according to officials. First responders from the Pottsville Volunteer Fire Department in Wicomico County were called to Old Ocean City Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, where there was a reported fire outside a one-story single-family home.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Teen ID'd as Suspect Who Wore Pink Socks While Shooting Man Dead

An 18-year-old has been identified as the gunman suspected of killing an innocent bystander as he fired at a group during an apparent ambush in Montgomery County last month. Damien Wilson is wanted for murder in the Oct. 7 killing of 47-year-old Anthony Vitelli, who was struck while walking in the parking lot of the Jefferson Court Apartments while Wilson was trying to shoot someone else, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Gun Trafficker Learns His Fate

A convicted gun trafficker in Bucks County will spend five to 10 years in state prison, authorities announced. Bashir T. Shakir, 25, of Yeadon, was convicted of twelve felonies connected to straw purchases of firearms that were later uncovered in criminal investigations across the mid-Atlantic, said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 9.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report

One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
402K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy