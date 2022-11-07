ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Police Seek Bucks County Auto Burglar

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Lower Southampton police say this man broke into several cars in Feasterville on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Twp. Police Dept.

An auto burglar is at large in Bucks County, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Authorities in Lower Southampton Township said a masked man stole from or tried to enter multiple cars near Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Grandview Avenue, and Park Lane in Feasterville on the night of Sunday, Nov. 6.

Police say the suspect was caught on camera hopping into the passenger seat of a light-colored SUV between the thefts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle should call Lower Southampton police at 215-357-1234, or submit a tip online at the Bucks County Crime Watch website.

Officials are also asking Bucks County residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity near parked vehicles late at night. If spotted, call the Bucks County Communications Center at 215-357-1234, or call 911.

