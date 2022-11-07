ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Suspect Sought In Chesco Brawl Hit Victim With Pool Cue, Say Police

Police say this man struck another with a pool cue during a brawl in Oxford Borough on Oct. 29. Photo Credit: Oxford Borough Police Dept.

A man who police say hit another with a pool cue is sought by authorities in Chester County.

Police in Oxford Borough said they were dispatched to South Third Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 for a reported disturbance.

There, officers said "several" men were "involved in an altercation."

Each of the men involved has been identified except one, who police say struck a victim in the head with the handle of a pool cue during the fight.

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify the man to submit an anonymous tip on the Oxford Borough Crime Alerts webpage.

