ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKUyv_0j2AMnOG00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested following an investigation and search warrant at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed that multiple victims, individuals and insurance companies, paid Elsamarayi thousands of dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed.

Elsamarayi was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Sheriff Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said, in total, six vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

She said additional charges are expected.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting

One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday

An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man

A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars. 37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested for felony theft in car repair scam

A Lafayette man is facing felony theft charges stemming from a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation involving multiple victims. Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested Friday following a search warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive in Lafayette. Investigators learned that multiple victims, including individuals...
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

Meth, theft arrests reported by Morgan City police

Morgan City police made arrests on methamphetamine possession and theft charges Monday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 69 calls for service in the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Rebecca Martin, 50, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy