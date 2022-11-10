ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Resuming: Elk feeding tours at Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area

By Submitted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
The Chief
The Chief
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JrET_0j2AMlco00

Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area near Seaside is offering the popular winter elk feeding tours after a two-year pause.

The wildlife area provides supplemental feed to Roosevelt elk each winter to enhance public viewing opportunities and reduce conflicts on adjacent private lands.

Tours will be offered from December through February. Tour participants ride on a feed wagon to several sites and help feed Roosevelt elk on the wildlife area. Tours generally start at 9 a.m. and last for approximately one hour.

The open-air wagon can accommodate up to 15 people. Participants need to be prepared for any type of weather. Warm clothing and rain gear are recommended.

Due to the popularity of this program, reservations are required. Jewell Meadows staff will begin taking reservations on Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. To make a reservation, call the wildlife area at 503-755-2264. Please be patient as there is only one phone line. Callers may experience busy signals but keep dialing until you get through.

Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area provides excellent opportunities for wildlife viewing outside of the tours. Elk can be seen from the viewing areas along Highway 202 most days during the winter months.

Best viewing times are in the mornings until about noon and again in the late afternoon and evening hours.

For more information, call Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area at (503) 755-2264 or see the Visitor Guide at https://myodfw.com/jewell-meadows-wildlife-area-visitors-guide.

Comments / 3

Duck of the Duck
6d ago

this is not right. this time of year the elk in the NW corner of Oregon, should be on mountain tops eating moss. because this most gives them the vitamins to endure winter.. feeding them stops them on their migration. very bad practice..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
ASTORIA, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
KATU.com

One man dies in Hillsboro shooting, says police

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Hillsboro on Saturday. Authorities say during the early morning hours police were called to Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut in Hillsboro about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday. Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
333
Followers
478
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy