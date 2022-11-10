Resuming: Elk feeding tours at Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area

Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area near Seaside is offering the popular winter elk feeding tours after a two-year pause.

The wildlife area provides supplemental feed to Roosevelt elk each winter to enhance public viewing opportunities and reduce conflicts on adjacent private lands.

Tours will be offered from December through February. Tour participants ride on a feed wagon to several sites and help feed Roosevelt elk on the wildlife area. Tours generally start at 9 a.m. and last for approximately one hour.

The open-air wagon can accommodate up to 15 people. Participants need to be prepared for any type of weather. Warm clothing and rain gear are recommended.

Due to the popularity of this program, reservations are required. Jewell Meadows staff will begin taking reservations on Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. To make a reservation, call the wildlife area at 503-755-2264. Please be patient as there is only one phone line. Callers may experience busy signals but keep dialing until you get through.

Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area provides excellent opportunities for wildlife viewing outside of the tours. Elk can be seen from the viewing areas along Highway 202 most days during the winter months.

Best viewing times are in the mornings until about noon and again in the late afternoon and evening hours.

For more information, call Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area at (503) 755-2264 or see the Visitor Guide at https://myodfw.com/jewell-meadows-wildlife-area-visitors-guide.