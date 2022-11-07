Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Brey: J.R. Konieczny to Redshirt This Year
On Wednesday, Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey announced that sophomore J.R. Konieczny will be redshirting this year to preserve a season of eligibility. With five fifth-year seniors on the current roster, Konieczny was not expected to receive much playing time in this rotation. With Konieczny using a...
22 WSBT
Success in the run game: Why Marcus Freeman said is working well
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — It's been the staple in all six of Notre Dame's victories this year. The three-headed monster of running backs Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree. Each brings a different look when on the field, but Regardless of each back's style, the Irish are...
22 WSBT
Northridge and New Prairie Prepare to Face Off in Regional Rematch of 2021 4A Semi-State
It's been almost one full year since Northridge and New Prairie Cougars squared off in a semi-state battle with a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium on the line. On Friday night, they'll meet again, in the 4A regionals. Much like a year ago, Northridge is peaking at the right time.
22 WSBT
National Signing Day
Wednesday, November 9th in National Signing Day for most college sports other than football. Several Michiana athletes signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Here is a list of where student-athletes from this area have signed to play in college. Lakeland.
22 WSBT
New Prairie on the prowl: Cougars to battle Northridge in 2021 Semi-State rematch
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WSBT) — It's Regional Championship week for high school football and several area teams remain. One of the biggest matchups is between New Prairie and Northridge. It's a rematch of Semi-State last year when the Cougars fell 20-14 to the Raiders in the final minutes of...
22 WSBT
Warm November weather boosts local business
Short sleeves, ice cream and mini golf. A gorgeous day outside today, and many people and businesses made sure to take advantage of it. It was a day to soak up the sun and get outside and enjoy. Although Ninja Golf is almost open year-round, they say they’re counting their...
22 WSBT
Back to the chalk board after Edwardsburg bond fails for second time
Edwardsburg, Mich. — The future of a local school district was in hands of voters. On Tuesday, voters in Edwardsburg defeated a school bond proposal for the second time this year. Originally, they were asking for $60 million in May, then cut it down to 50 million for this...
22 WSBT
50-year-old structural changes lead to LaPorte building collapse
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT is learning more information about how a nearly 150-year-old building collapsed in LaPorte. The wear and tear that time and Mother Nature had on the building took its toll, but it's what happened more than 50 years ago that led to its demise. City...
22 WSBT
South Bend water disconnection moratorium to end, shutoffs to resume in December
Since the start of the pandemic the City of South Bend has paused water shutoffs and waived late fees. That's all changing in December. Disconnection notices are being mailed out and putting thousands of households at risk of having their water cutoff. The City of South Bend's water moratorium began...
22 WSBT
Update : Man missing since August found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: Dustin McPhearson has been located and is safe. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing person last seen in August. Police say 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was last heard from on August 31, and was believed...
22 WSBT
Update: man killed in South Bend shooting
The South Bend Police Department says a 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning. Police found Lawrence Witzke on Vassar Avenue, just after 2AM. Within minutes of the shooting, officers were able to detain two suspects. They are now at the St. Joseph County Jail and are...
22 WSBT
Neighbors: Won't miss the US-31 traffic
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — After 50 years, the interchange between I-94 and US-31 will be a reality. It's a project that's had several interruptions but will finally be finished this week. The I-94 and US-31 interchange is finally set to open. Homeowners on Napier Avenue, a temporary connector...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Some controversial school board races decided
Voters have spoken and that includes decisions on who they want in charge of their school districts. This comes as the non-partisan seats have become more political. The Penn Harris Madison School Board has been decided. “The Indiana constitution requires a free and equal public education to everybody. Those words...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police pursuit leads to criminal confinement charges
On Thursday, South Bend Police saw a vehicle disregard multiple stop signs near Linde Avenue and Kaley Street in South Bend around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they initiated a traffic stop but the suspect and vehicle did not stop, and police pursued the vehicle. The suspected vehicle traveled west on...
22 WSBT
The Salvation Army's Elkhart Thanksgiving meal is seeing changes this year
Elkhart — The Salvation Army of Elkhart provides for the community every year around the holidays. And with the need for food growing...their annual Thanksgiving meal is going to look a little different this year. The Salvation Army of Elkhart's popular Thanksgiving meal is typically held at The Matterhorn...
22 WSBT
Stevensville Village council passes recreational marijuana businesses ordinance
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Recreational marijuana businesses are now allowed in the village of Stevensville. The Village council passed this ordinance with a 4 to 1 vote. They're hoping the money raised will help fix roads. An evaluation found most of the streets in fair or poor condition. That...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police seize drugs, firearms and cash
South Bend Police officers from the Strategic Focus Unit along with Uniform Patrol and ATF recovered a large number of drugs, including approximately 1/2 oz of heroin/fentanyl, 1 oz of cocaine, 500 THC vapes and 7 1/2 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and more than $7,000. South Bend Police executed...
22 WSBT
Campaign 2022: Unofficial results indicate failure of Niles Township marijuana measure
Voters in Niles Township are projected to have voted against allowing multiple marijuana establishments. The marijuana ordinance on this year's ballot included a minimum of 4 processor establishments, 4 marijuana retailers, 3 marijuana microbusinesses and 4 grower establishments. The measure has unofficially failed with current results indicating 52% of voters...
Comments / 0