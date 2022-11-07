Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat
CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
fox2detroit.com
Student arrested after bringing weapon to Roseville High School, officials say
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student was arrested Wednesday after he brought a weapon to Roseville High School. According to a letter sent by the superintendent, a person came forward and reported the student to a staff member. The school then went under lockdown until police secured the weapon.
Baskett, 3 newcomers elected to Ann Arbor School Board
ANN ARBOR, MI - Three new candidates stood out among a field of 13, while Ann Arbor Public Schools’ longest-serving board member won reelection to the district’s School Board. Susan Baskett, who has served on the board since 2003, topped all candidates with 27,891 votes to secure another...
New details emerge about murdered professional poker player's final hours
As a successful professional poker player, Troy-native Susie Zhao seemed to be living the American dream. But those dreams were cut short when her path crossed with a convicted sex offender.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Rashida Tlaib reelected to represent newly drawn 12th Congressional District
(FOX 2) - Incumbent Democrat Rashida Tlaib is projected by the Associated Press to win the newly redrawn12th Congressional District seat. Tlaib was up against Republican Steven Elliott in the district made up of mostly Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. The incumbent had 70 percent of the vote...
eastlansinginfo.news
Preliminary ELPS School Board Results Are in; Library Millage Passes Decisively
The millage renewal for the East Lansing Public Library has passed decisively, with about 85% of voters in favor. And with unofficial counts available for the East Lansing Public Schools Board race, Terah Chambers, Kath Edsall and Tali Faris-Hylen are clear winners, with Amanda Cormier as the apparent fourth-seat winner.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Grandmother uses her voice to help save lives, end gun violence in Washtenaw Co.
Grandmother, a retired parole officer, uses her voice to help save lives as part of a push to end gun violence in Washtenaw County
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
‘We are losing our Black history.’ New Ann Arbor housing project looks to past
ANN ARBOR, MI — For longtime Black residents in Ann Arbor, a six-story affordable housing development proposed in the city’s historically Black business district is more than a building. It’s a chance to honor the Kerrytown area’s Black history — signs of which they say have all but...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
candgnews.com
School board candidates chosen in Hazel Park
HAZEL PARK — Six candidates were competing for three four-year terms on the Hazel Park Public Schools Board of Education in the general election Nov. 8. The three winners were Beverly Hinton at 20% (2,682 votes), Monica Rattee at 18.64% (2,499 votes), and Deborah Laframboise at 17.38% (2,330 votes). The runners-up were Adam Duberstein at 15.55% (2,085 votes), Benjamin Ervin at 14.97% (2,007 votes), and Ian Lloyd with 13.04% (1,748 votes).
Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats
Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
What’s next for Whitmore Lake Public Schools after operating millage fails?
WHITMORE LAKE, MI - A seemingly routine non-homestead operating millage was voted down by residents of Whitmore Lake Public Schools in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser now is trying to provide clarity about why he thinks that happened and what the district can do to ensure it collects all of its per-student state aid.
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
candgnews.com
Novi High School reacts to 2 threatening messages on bathroom walls
NOVI — A Novi High School student has been suspended and faces possible charges for allegedly writing a threatening message on the bathroom wall at the school, according to Novi Police Cmdr. Jason Meier. Students and staff at the high school were forced to shelter in place Oct. 26...
Comments / 2