ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Bomb threat emailed to Clintondale High School in latest threat

CLINTONDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the third time this week, a southeast Michigan school was forced to stop classes and make sure the school was secure after another threat has been called in - the latest one coming at Clintondale High School in Macomb County. The school was evacuated...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

School board candidates chosen in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK — Six candidates were competing for three four-year terms on the Hazel Park Public Schools Board of Education in the general election Nov. 8. The three winners were Beverly Hinton at 20% (2,682 votes), Monica Rattee at 18.64% (2,499 votes), and Deborah Laframboise at 17.38% (2,330 votes). The runners-up were Adam Duberstein at 15.55% (2,085 votes), Benjamin Ervin at 14.97% (2,007 votes), and Ian Lloyd with 13.04% (1,748 votes).
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats

Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Novi High School reacts to 2 threatening messages on bathroom walls

NOVI — A Novi High School student has been suspended and faces possible charges for allegedly writing a threatening message on the bathroom wall at the school, according to Novi Police Cmdr. Jason Meier. Students and staff at the high school were forced to shelter in place Oct. 26...
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy