Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Click10.com
Dania Beach cleared of pedestrians as Hurricane Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – As tides continue to rise and Hurricane Nicole is expected to bring up to 4 feet of storm surge, beachgoers have finally cleared the area after surfers were seen riding the waves early Wednesday morning. Not much of the beach was left in Dania as...
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
Click10.com
Parts of Palm Beach, Martin counties submerged from now-Tropical Storm Nicole
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – The impacts of Nicole were felt in Jupiter and surrounding areas Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rising water and rough waves and currents slowly took over parts of the beach overnight. Winds picked up speed throughout the evening and Thursday morning along with sideways rain. Now-Tropical...
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
WOKV.com
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida Early morning Wednesday, winds caused some transformers and batteries to explode in Miami. (NCD)
Broward Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Broward Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as storm preparation continues.
bocaratontribune.com
10 pm Advisory: Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Cat 1 late Wednesday
According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 10 mph. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas, taking aim at Florida. Per the NHC, a...
bocaratontribune.com
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, early Thursday
A hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach...
Click10.com
Conditions along Florida’s Treasure Coast deteriorating as Nicole closes in
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – With Nicole strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County Wednesday, flooding is already starting to become an issue. Weather conditions in West Palm Beach are starting to deteriorate throughout Wednesday afternoon. Local 10 News’...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
Click10.com
Parts of South Florida coast prepare for effects of Tropical Storm Nicole
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – South Florida is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole as it inches closer to Florida, and the storm is expected to really impact a portion of the coast. As Nicole looms closer, parts of South Florida’s coast are preparing for the effects. STAY INFORMED: Click here...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
iheart.com
Tropical Storm Nicole Briefing Summary 11-8-2022
The following is an unedited release from Palm Beach County. County Mayor Robert Weinroth gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Joining him were Vice-Mayor Gregg Weiss, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, PBC Schools Superintendent Mike Burke and Department of Health Director Alina Alonso.
