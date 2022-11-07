ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Post-election political uncertainty for Broward schools | Editorial

After Tuesday’s election, there may be at least three votes on a revamped Broward County School Board to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Based on comments at an Oct. 25 board meeting, Lori Alhadeff would be one vote. Chairman Torey Alston backed away from firing Cartwright at that time, but he gave the superintendent a list of 15 grievances and gave her 90 days to address them. He could ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward County School Board race too close to call

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But certainly not in Broward County in this midterm election. One of the four school board members suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’

Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary expansion

MIAMI – As expected, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed a controversial expansion of the county’s Urban Development Boundary Thursday. After a protracted process featuring multiple deferrals, last week’s 8-4 county commission vote cleared the way for developers to convert farmland in south Miami-Dade into a new warehouse and commercial complex near Homestead.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Chip LaMarca wins a third term in rematch of 2020

LaMarca is the only Republican representing a House District entirely contained within blue Broward County. Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca crushed his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, in a redux of their 2020 matchup — overcoming new headwinds in his bid for a third term representing coastal Broward County. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Marleine Bastien wins District 2 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

She will succeed Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office due to term limits. After decades of community service and government advocacy, nonprofit director Marleine Bastien is headed to County Hall to take the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the first Haitian American woman to win...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Fort Lauderdale’s ex-auditor wins seat on body that fired him

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s former longtime city auditor, controversially fired earlier this year, has won a seat on the city commission. Commissioners voted to fire John Herbst in February after conducting a probe into former police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours, on and off duty, relating to his second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

