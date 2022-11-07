Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
Click10.com
Vote counting in Broward County going very smoothly, elections supervisor says
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – There are more than 1.25 million registered voters in Broward County. As of 4:10 p.m. on Election Day, more than 544,000 of them have cast their ballots. The majority of them, nearly a quarter million, opted to vote by mail. The rest chose to vote early or in-person on Tuesday.
Post-election political uncertainty for Broward schools | Editorial
After Tuesday’s election, there may be at least three votes on a revamped Broward County School Board to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Based on comments at an Oct. 25 board meeting, Lori Alhadeff would be one vote. Chairman Torey Alston backed away from firing Cartwright at that time, but he gave the superintendent a list of 15 grievances and gave her 90 days to address them. He could ...
Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
Click10.com
Broward County School Board race too close to call
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But certainly not in Broward County in this midterm election. One of the four school board members suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Click10.com
Reason to vote in Miami Beach: ‘It’s going to affect the rest of your life’
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Voters at a Miami Beach precinct lined up early Tuesday morning up to make sure that their voices were being heard on Election Day. Voters like Michael Oliveira shared with Local 10 News’ Annaliese Garcia on why this election is so important. “It’s important,”...
Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’
Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary expansion
MIAMI – As expected, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed a controversial expansion of the county’s Urban Development Boundary Thursday. After a protracted process featuring multiple deferrals, last week’s 8-4 county commission vote cleared the way for developers to convert farmland in south Miami-Dade into a new warehouse and commercial complex near Homestead.
wlrn.org
Questions remain about whether newly-elected Broward school board member can legally hold office
Days after Rod Velez was elected to the Broward County School Board, questions remain about whether he can legally hold office. Velez is a property manager and a parent of school-age children. He also has a past felony conviction for aggravated battery in 1995. Thanks to a constitutional amendment passed...
DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County
The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
floridapolitics.com
Chip LaMarca wins a third term in rematch of 2020
LaMarca is the only Republican representing a House District entirely contained within blue Broward County. Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca crushed his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, in a redux of their 2020 matchup — overcoming new headwinds in his bid for a third term representing coastal Broward County. This...
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
floridapolitics.com
Republican dominance in Palm Beach County continues with win in HD 91
No other race for Palm Beach County legislative seats drew as much money as this one in the county's south end. For the first time in memory, South Palm Beach County — long a Democratic stronghold — will be represented by a Republican. Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a twice-elected...
floridapolitics.com
Marleine Bastien wins District 2 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
She will succeed Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office due to term limits. After decades of community service and government advocacy, nonprofit director Marleine Bastien is headed to County Hall to take the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the first Haitian American woman to win...
County Mayor Robert Weinroth defeated by newcomer Marci Woodward
Palm Beach County residents entered Election Day knowing they'd welcome at least one new commissioner. It turns out they're getting two.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Mayors Give Update on Preparation Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Mayor Michael Udine gave updates as to preparation efforts across both counties. Although forecast tracks show Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday, both Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of concern.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale’s ex-auditor wins seat on body that fired him
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s former longtime city auditor, controversially fired earlier this year, has won a seat on the city commission. Commissioners voted to fire John Herbst in February after conducting a probe into former police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours, on and off duty, relating to his second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee.
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
