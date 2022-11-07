Read full article on original website
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
Active weather for Veteran's Day
Today will be an active one thanks to Nicole racing up the east coast. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado are all possible today.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
NECN
How Much Snow Will We Get in New England This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Big warm-up precedes a wind burst cold front late in weekend
It looks like we have some remarkable weather coming for early November. We are going to start with a strong warm-up over the next few days. A rapidly strengthening storm system may bring an abrupt burst of wind Saturday night or Sunday. Tuesday through Thursday look like great weather to...
Rain and snow for the West and warm temperatures for the South
Election Day brings rain and snow for parts of the West and warm temperatures for the South. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth
The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
KOMO News
Brief glimpses of total lunar eclipse possible overnight after chilly Monday evening
Get ready to bundle up Monday night as low temperatures will dip into the 20s away from the relatively warm Puget Sound water. The rain/snow mix of showers over the lowlands will end Monday evening, and light snow showers over the Cascade passes taper to flurries. Pockets of clearing may allow an opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/10 Thursday morning forecast
Alert: Red Alert tomorrow PM into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and about 10-15 degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and milder... 50s and 40s. Then the remnants of Nicole move through our area tomorrow afternoon through early Saturday. At this point it looks like .5-2.0" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain likely. That said, localized flooding can't be ruled out with the best chance N&W. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning, as well as a very slight chance of severe weather S&W of the city. As for, Saturday we'll see some early rain/showers followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs near 70.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. As for Monday, it will remain chilly with highs only in the 40s.
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Here's What Winter In Georgia Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain
Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
