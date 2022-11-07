ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth

The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
KOMO News

Brief glimpses of total lunar eclipse possible overnight after chilly Monday evening

Get ready to bundle up Monday night as low temperatures will dip into the 20s away from the relatively warm Puget Sound water. The rain/snow mix of showers over the lowlands will end Monday evening, and light snow showers over the Cascade passes taper to flurries. Pockets of clearing may allow an opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m.
natureworldnews.com

Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average

Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/10 Thursday morning forecast

Alert: Red Alert tomorrow PM into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and about 10-15 degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and milder... 50s and 40s. Then the remnants of Nicole move through our area tomorrow afternoon through early Saturday. At this point it looks like .5-2.0" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain likely. That said, localized flooding can't be ruled out with the best chance N&W. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning, as well as a very slight chance of severe weather S&W of the city. As for, Saturday we'll see some early rain/showers followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs near 70.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. As for Monday, it will remain chilly with highs only in the 40s.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain

Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...

